Eamonn Holmes’ GB News absence explained as grieving star attends funeral

Eamonn Holmes was noticeably absent from his usual GB News presenting duties on Tuesday (February 11) morning, as he attended the funeral of Manchester United legend Denis Law.

The 65-year-old broadcaster was replaced by Ben Leo, who co-hosted alongside Ellie Costello in his absence.

Eamonn typically presents the morning show from Monday to Wednesday, making his unexpected no-show a talking point for viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

Eamonn Holmes misses GB News to attend funeral of Denis Law

However, Eamonn later took to Instagram to explain his absence.

The presenter shared a poignant post from inside Manchester Cathedral, where the funeral service for Denis Law was held.

“Here for my friend Denis Law’s funeral,” Eamonn captioned the image. “The magnificent Manchester Cathedral for a Magnificent Man. The last of The Holy Trinity.”

He posted a second image later of the funeral program.

Eamonn’s heartfelt tribute was met with an outpouring of support from fans, who flooded the comments section with well wishes.

“Sad day. Hope all goes well,” one fan wrote.

“Missed you lots on GB News this morning, Eamonn. God bless him and all his loved ones. Beautiful church,” another echoed.

“We’ll never forget him!” a third fan added.

“Beautiful cathedral for a beautiful man, a legend – and I’m a Liverpool fan,” someone agreed.

Another follower sympathised with Eamonn’s grief. “Hoping it was a good service. Not easy sometimes to go to, but can be helpful too. Now I know why you weren’t on GB News today – much more important to show your respect.”

The presenter took the morning off to attend a funeral (Credit: SplashNews)

Eamonn’s health battle

Eamonn, who has been battling chronic pain and mobility issues, was also seen using a walking frame as he arrived at the cathedral.

Since undergoing spinal surgery in 2022 for a slipped disc, he has struggled to walk unaided and often relies on a wheelchair.

Speaking openly about his condition last year, he admitted: “The harsh reality is that I may never be able to walk unaided again.”

Eamonn has faced mobility struggles for years. He previously underwent a double-hip replacement in 2016 after suffering from acute pain.

In December on GB News, he discussed his wheelchair dependency while highlighting the challenges of travelling.

With train travel being pushed as an alternative for holiday journeys, he admitted: “The train definitely could be a dream, but I’m now sort of wheelchair-laden… you rely on a lot of people to get you on and off. It’s very, very difficult doing that.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford discusses ‘difficult’ divorce from Eamonn Holmes: ‘I’m not delighted my marriage is over’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.