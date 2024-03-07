Dragons’ Den Series 21 Episode 10 pitches: Goats of the Gorge skincare & bouncing wardrobe hack Zebedee

The Dragons’ Den hopefuls are back with a unique line-up of pitches for episode 10 of series 21.

The latest run continues tonight (March 7), with several new entrepreneurs showcasing their innovative ideas.

However, snagging an investment isn’t that easy. The panel of Dragons is set to assess whether their businesses will go the extra mile. Business geniuses Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett are faced with a variety of opportunities tonight – from a family-run skincare brand to an A-list worthy aviation agency.

Here’s everything you need to know about the episode 10 pitches, including two co-founders looking to ‘take over the universe’.

Peter Jones is looking to invest (Credit: Dragons’ Den S21 / BBC studios)

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 10 pitches: Goats of the Gorge – goat milk skincare brand

First in the Den is family-run business, Goats of the Gorge. Father and son team, Nick, Ricky and Danny are pitching their goat milk-based skincare brand.

Due to Nick suffering from osteoporosis, he was recommended to drink goat’s milk. He then discovered the skin-loving benefits of goat milk. Consequently, Goats of the Gorge was born.

Nick explains that goat milk boasts lactic acid and vitamin A, perfect for combatting skin cells and rejuvenating the skin. With the brand hosting a variety of lip balms, skin creams and exfoliating clay masks, there is surely a product that can impress the Dragons.

They explain on their website: “The name derived from the goats in Cheddar Gorge who freely roam the natural landscape, our milk is supplied from the award-winning Chew Valley Kerborne dairy herd just 3 miles from our North Somerset family business.

“We manufacture all of our products, each soap is individually hand poured and packaged beautifully in eco-friendly boxes.”

But will the Peter, Touker, Sara, Steven or Deborah go ‘baa’-rmy for this family-run skincare collection?

DD Aviation, Admiral Jet: Private jet and helicopter service

Next up are co-founders David and Barry, ready to blow the Dragons away with their ‘never been seen before’ innovation.

The pair claim their travel agency business is going to ‘change the future of tourism’. With hopes to ‘take over the universe’, David and Barry pitch their business, DD aviation Admiral Jet.

They offer a private jet and helicopter service for celebrities, heads of state and high net-worth individuals. The business’ website explains: “In short, we are an aircraft service provider that offers on-demand charter services that are tailor-made for your needs.”

Although their ambitions look to be riding high, one Dragon might bring them back down to earth. Environmentally conscious dragon Deborah might look to throw David and Barry’s journey off-course.

Steven Bartlett is set to share his business expertise with the entrepreneurs (Credit: Dragons’ Den S21 / BBC studios)

Zebedee: Any angle non-slip clothes rails

Diane’s forward-thinking ideas will make the Dragons look at wardrobe management from a new angle. This entrepreneur has thought up a new way to make organisation that little bit easier.

Inspired by organising her own loft, Diane realised that hanging clothes with limited space can be extremely difficult. Therefore, she invented an efficient non-slip clothing rail that can be fitted in any angle.

Diane gushes on her website: “So, faced with the problem of wanting angled hanging rails and not being able to find any, what could I do but design my own?”

With a name inspired by the beloved cartoon The Magic Roundabout, will Diane throw the Dragons off balance or put a spring in their step?

One Hundred: Trail-running world championship

Finally, João and Camillo are gracing the Den with an idea that they think will ‘revolutionise’ the sporting world. Their business is described as an ‘ultra trail endurance world championship’.

They pitch the idea to create a world championship for the ‘fastest-growing’ sport. Because of their own business expertise, including Camillo’s link to the Olympics committee, they have big ideas for trail running.

Their website details: “The championship consists of a series of challenging races. Taking place in breathtaking locations across Brazil, Portugal, and Italy.

“Our focus is on providing unforgettable experiences for runners and spectators alike, while promoting the growth and appreciation of trail running as a sport.”

Evidently, these co-founders try to get the Dragons up to speed. But will they win a wad of cash?

Read more: Peter Jones: All the biggest scandals and tragedies to rock the Dragons’ Den star – from health battles to homelessness

Who will win over the Dragons? (Credit: Dragons’ Den S21 / BBC)

Dragons’ Den series 21 continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

Which was your favourite product that featured on Dragons’ Den this week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.