Declan Donnelly broke the hearts of devoted admirers when he married wife Ali Astall in 2015.

The Limitless Win co-host, now 48, has two children with Ali – daughter Isla arrived in September 2018, while their son Jack was born in July 2022.

Clearly their happy marriage has delivered Dec and Ali plenty of pleasure.

But in a previous interview, cheeky Dec once suggested Ali was capable of dishing out tremendous pain to the TV presenter, too.

Declan Donnelly has previously indicated his wife Ali Astall has caused him ‘pain’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali ‘giving him a painful experience’

Speaking with Stylist in February 2020, Dec – alongside his work partner Ant McPartlin – was asked a series of questions about his personal life.

The Geordie duo gave plenty of lighthearted answers in the chat.

But at one point Dec was quizzed about how much discomfort he can withstand.

And while his answer may have been retch-inducing to many readers, it certainly suggested he and Ali have a very intimate connection.

“Do you have a high pain threshold?” Dec was asked.

To which he responded: “I thought I did until my wife decided to squeeze my blackheads.

My wife decided to squeeze my blackheads.

“It was the most painful experience I’ve ever had.”

The couple married in 2015 and share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ant McPartlin: ‘I took my own stitches out once’

Ant, meanwhile, also had a somewhat unsettling answer.

And although his reply suggested he may be a little tougher than Dec, it somehow may not be as unpleasant.

He said: “Yes. I’ve had various operations over the years. I took my own stitches out once.”

Dirty nappies will be nothing for Ant

Ant is now married to wife Anne-Marie Corbett, with the pair reportedly expecting their first baby.

If he can handle taking out his own stitches, we reckon dirty nappies and painful night feeds will be nothing for Ant!

The couple have yet to respond to the reports they’re expecting their first child. However, Anne-Marie has been spotted out numerous times with what looks like a baby bump under her jacket.

