Declan Donnelly is currently dazzling audiences alongside Ant McPartlin on the 20th – and, for now, last – series of Saturday Night Takeaway – but, away from Ant, Dec is also one half of one of the showbiz world’s most adorable couples as husband to his wife Ali Astall.

They now share two children and have been married for almost a decade.

But Dec and Ali Astall took that long to build their relationship, too.

The pair have known each other for over 20 years, with Ali becoming his manager in 2002.

Dec’s previous relationships

When they met, Dec was in a long-term relationship with childhood sweetheart Clare Buckfield.

Clare is best known for starring as Natasha in Grange Hill.

The pair split up in 2003, with it being reported that he and Ali then tried to make a go of a romance, but were unsuccessful.

They remained friends and kept their relationship strictly professional.

Dec went on to enjoy a two-year long relationship with Sky Sports presenter Georgie Thompson in 2009.

Ali remained single following her split from Dec, with it later being reported that she had “held out for him”.

Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall’s ‘secret’ dates

After Dec’s split from Georgie, he and Ali enjoyed a string of secret dates.

They eventually went public with their romance in August 2013.

A source said at the time: “They’ve adored each other for years and people have often thought they were together – but it’s only recently they finally became an item. They kept it quiet for ages but are at last coming to terms with being a couple in public.

“They have told their families the news as they all know each other anyway. To be honest, it hasn’t come as much of a surprise because they’d always been close.”

Dec himself said shortly after their relationship was made public: “I think we’ve always been attracted to each other but it has always been that thing of, we work together. But we’ve always hung out. When she was single and I was single we’d go out for dinner on Valentine’s night.”

During their annual trip to Australia for I’m A Celebrity… in November 2014, Dec popped the question.

Happily ever after: Dec and Ali’s wedding and children

The pair got married in Newcastle on August 1, 2015.

The service was conducted by Dec’s brother, Father Dermott Donnelly, who tragically died aged 55 in July 2022.

Ant was best man at the ceremony, and other TV stars such as Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Tess Daly were in attendance.

In March 2018, the couple announced the happy news that Ali had fallen pregnant with their first child.

Their daughter, Isla Elizabeth Anne Donnelly, was born on September 1 2018, making her now five years old.

Four years later, Dec surprised fans by revealing that Ali had given birth to their second child, a son.

He wrote on X, which was known as Twitter, at the time: “Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light.

“He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x.”

Despite keeping their relationship relatively away from the public eye, Ali is regularly seen accompanying Dec at award ceremonies and to Australia for the filming of I’m A Celebrity.

And Ant revealed that their families were a big factor in his and Dec’s decision to say goodbye to Saturday Night Takeaway.

He told Fault magazine in February: “Part of the reason we’re pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family.

“We’ve both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit. ”

