Inside Declan Donnelly’s friendship with Holly Willoughby – from ‘one-night stand’ slip-up to why he picked her to replace Ant

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby have shared TV time on many occasions, not least when she stepped in for Ant McPartlin during I’m A Celebrity 2018.

But how much more do you know about the friendship between Dec and Hols?

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly are believed to have been pals for years (Credit: YouTube)

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby friendship

The big I’m A Celeb hosting change came after Ant was taking time away from TV following a drink-driving incident earlier that year.

Speaking several months after the 2018 series, Dec indicated it would’ve been a “shame” to pause the show. And he also suggested it came down to who he would co-host with.

But ahead of the series beginning, Dec also opened up about what made Holly the perfect presenter to join him.

He explained in November 2018: “As always I’m incredibly excited to be heading to Oz for I’m A Celebrity. It is obviously tinged with sadness that Ant won’t be coming this year, I’m going to really miss him.

“But it’s only for one series and he’ll be back stronger next year. I didn’t want to host this series with another guy, so Holly was top of my list.”

Ant McPartlin was replaced by Holly for I’m A Celeb in 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Marry, snog, push off a cliff’

During the 2018 I’m A Celeb, the duo of Holly and Dec proved popular with show fans. Viewers loved their easy chemistry and banter together, which was highlighted for some of those watching at home by a joke about snogging.

Celeb contestants played a game of ‘marry, snog, push off a cliff’ in early December 2018.

And after Holly said she’d played along with jungle crew members, Dec seemed a little put out.

“I actually played it with some of my girlfriends on the crew,” Holly said.

Dec responded: “You’ve made friends with the crew? Why would you do that?” He went on: “Was there a place for yours truly in this little game?”

“Of course there was,” Holly replied.

To which Dec asked: “And where did I end up?”

Holly told him: “At the bottom of a cliff!”

“I find that very hard to believe, very hard,” Dec grinned.

‘One series only’ for Holly and Dec (Credit: YouTube)

Dec’s slip of the tongue

Another amusing moment concerning Dec and Holly came in 2019, as Ant and Dec chatted to a newspaper.

Asked whether he’d enjoyed working with Holly, Dec had a slip of the tongue which the interviewer claimed was a ‘Freudian slip’!

Responding to whether it had crossed his mind to stick with Holly rather than Ant, Dec replied: “Nooooah. She was brilliant. I loved it. But it was nice, it was one night…”

Dec was said to have stumbled over his words at this point, adding: “It was a one-night-stand!”

Chuckling, Dec added: “I apologise. One series only.”

