Inside Declan Donnelly’s friendship with Holly Willoughby – from ‘one-night stand’ slip-up to why he picked her to replace Ant

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby have shared TV time on many occasions, not least when she stepped in for Ant McPartlin during I’m A Celebrity 2018.
But how much more do you know about the friendship between Dec and Hols?
Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby friendship
The big I’m A Celeb hosting change came after Ant was taking time away from TV following a drink-driving incident earlier that year.
Speaking several months after the 2018 series, Dec indicated it would’ve been a “shame” to pause the show. And he also suggested it came down to who he would co-host with.
But ahead of the series beginning, Dec also opened up about what made Holly the perfect presenter to join him.
He explained in November 2018: “As always I’m incredibly excited to be heading to Oz for I’m A Celebrity. It is obviously tinged with sadness that Ant won’t be coming this year, I’m going to really miss him.
“But it’s only for one series and he’ll be back stronger next year. I didn’t want to host this series with another guy, so Holly was top of my list.”
‘Marry, snog, push off a cliff’
During the 2018 I’m A Celeb, the duo of Holly and Dec proved popular with show fans. Viewers loved their easy chemistry and banter together, which was highlighted for some of those watching at home by a joke about snogging.
Celeb contestants played a game of ‘marry, snog, push off a cliff’ in early December 2018.
And after Holly said she’d played along with jungle crew members, Dec seemed a little put out.
“I actually played it with some of my girlfriends on the crew,” Holly said.
Dec responded: “You’ve made friends with the crew? Why would you do that?” He went on: “Was there a place for yours truly in this little game?”
“Of course there was,” Holly replied.
To which Dec asked: “And where did I end up?”
Holly told him: “At the bottom of a cliff!”
“I find that very hard to believe, very hard,” Dec grinned.
Dec’s slip of the tongue
Another amusing moment concerning Dec and Holly came in 2019, as Ant and Dec chatted to a newspaper.
Asked whether he’d enjoyed working with Holly, Dec had a slip of the tongue which the interviewer claimed was a ‘Freudian slip’!
Responding to whether it had crossed his mind to stick with Holly rather than Ant, Dec replied: “Nooooah. She was brilliant. I loved it. But it was nice, it was one night…”
Dec was said to have stumbled over his words at this point, adding: “It was a one-night-stand!”
Chuckling, Dec added: “I apologise. One series only.”
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on ITV on Saturday March 23 at 7pm.
