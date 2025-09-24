Reality star Dani Dyer has been forced to pull out of Strictly due to an injury. Following the sad news, Entertainment Daily can exclusively reveal who is in a high chance to replace her.

Dani was set to compete in the 21st series with Nikita Kuzmin. However, after fracturing her ankle, she has been advised by her doctor to pull out.

Girls Aloud star competed on the Strictly special in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Exclusive Strictly odds on who could replace Dani Dyer

With just days away from this year’s first live show, fans are awaiting whether she will be replaced. According to bookies at Sportscasting, however, there is a 4/6 chance that she will be and 6/5 that she won’t.

If she were to be replaced, ED! has been exclusively told who is most likely to be joining Nikita on the dancefloor…

No stranger to the show, Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts has odds of 5/1. The Whole Lotta History hitmaker previously starred in the Christmas special with Giovanni Pernice in 2022.

Broadcaster Kay Burley (6/1) and former footballer Jill Scott (7/1) fall just behind. Meanwhile, Olivia Attwood and Helen Worth have joint odds of 8/1.

Loose Women star Olivia Attwood is also tipped to replace Dani (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Other familiar names on the list include Helen Flanagan and Stacey Solomon (12/1) and Molly-Mae Hague (20/1).

“It’s a wide-open field, and punters are clearly expecting Strictly to deliver another surprise casting,” spokesperson Shane Orton told ED!

Dani’s statement

Dani announced she had left Strictly yesterday evening (September 23) in a heartfelt Instagram post.

In a statement, the former Love Island winner shared: “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny. I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.”

Dani announced she was forced to withdraw last night (Credit: BBC)

She continued: “Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable (!!) and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance so l’ve had to pull out of the show. To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on.”

Read more: Waterloo Road star Tillie Amartey reportedly in talks to replace Dani Dyer on Strictly

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!