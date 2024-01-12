Stephen Mulhern’s gushing tribute to Holly Willoughby ahead of Dancing On Ice return

New Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern paid tribute to his co-host Holly Willoughby ahead of her long-awaited TV return.

Holly is back on the telly this Sunday (January 14) for the first time since quitting This Morning in October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Mulhern (@stephenmulhern)

Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern pays tribute to Holly

Taking to Instagram this week, Stephen shared a throwback clip of an early job he and Holly did together.

Holly and Stephen were the hosts of Ministry of Mayhem between 2004 and 2006. The show celebrated its 20th anniversary the other day.

“Unbelievably, the first ever Ministry of Mayhem aired 20 years ago TODAY!” Stephen wrote, alongside a very messy clip of the duo throwing pies around.

“I loved the years doing this with @hollywilloughby! We’ll be back on your screens this Sunday, live at 6:30pm, doing something just as slippy…,” he then added.

Holly and Stephen are working together again (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Fans took to the comment section to reminisce over the show.

“Saturday morning tv was something else back in the day,” one fan commented.

“Bring it back! Lol” another said. “I seriously LOVED Ministry of Mayhem,” a third wrote.

“I remember these days well, I actually feel old now. Used to watch every weekend, wouldn’t leave the house until it had finished. Those were the days,” another said.

“Wow ahhh baby Mullers. Can’t wait to see u on dancing on ice you are gonna be unbelievable,” a fifth tweeted.

Holly came back to Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby makes Instagram return

In other news, Holly returned to Instagram for the first time since October to tease her return to Dancing On Ice.

The 42-year-old posted a snap of her Dancing On Ice script. “And so it begins…,” she wrote.

“We’ve missed you Holly, so happy that we are seeing you on our screens again,” one fan commented.

“Looking forward to seeing you on the telly on Sunday, hopefully, Holly you are feeling alot better within yourself,” another said.

“Wonderful news, you’ve got this Holly,” a third wrote.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ’emotional’ as she returns to spotlight in Dancing On Ice first look amid frosty reception from viewers