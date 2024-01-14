Dancing On Ice star Ryan Thomas says they can use a ‘body bag’ to practice for lifts

Ryan Thomas has shared Dancing On Ice 2024 behind-the-screens secrets ahead of his ice debut.

The soap star is one of many famous faces that will be appearing in this year’s series. Ryan is joining the likes of Amber Davies, Ricky Norwood and Claire Sweeney, as they show off their best ice skating moves.

And a “fearless” Ryan has now revealed how he’s getting ready for those iconic big lifts on the ITV show.

The Corrie star is paired with Amani Fancy (Credit: ITV)

Ryan Thomas reveals Dancing On Ice 2024 secrets

Speaking ahead of the first live show, Ryan admitted he felt “fearless” on the ice – something he reckons is in his favour. “I’m fearless, I don’t care about doing anything,” he revealed.

But still, Ryan does still have a few concerns. He admitted: “The only thing I’m worried about is dropping my partner, which would be a nightmare because there’s a lot of responsibility held in my hands, literally.”

He added: “And if I dropped her, then I can’t see it ending well either. I’m nervous of that.”

Ryan has shared some BTS secrets (Credit: ITV)

Ryan wants to ‘throw himself’ into all of Dancing On Ice 2024

However, Ryan then revealed a show secret – sharing the details of how they rehearse those iconic lifts on the ice.

He said: “But apparently they can give you a body bag that weighs the same amount as her body. I can get used to throwing a body bag around rather than her! So any falls I have won’t be with her.”

Ryan added: “I’ve got to give all the big lifts a go, right? I’ve got to make sure that I actually throw myself into all this and I will challenge myself. And I’m definitely not holding back on doing any of the lifts. This is fighting talk!”

Ryan on ITV show

The news of Corrie star Ryan Thomas taking part in Dancing On Ice was confirmed last year in October. The DOI Instagram account said: “Bringing suave style to his skates, welcome Ryan Thomas to the ice!”

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday (January 14) from 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Tippy Packard ‘pulls out of show due to injury’: ‘Everyone is gutted’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.