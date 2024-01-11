Dancing On Ice fans share fears for ‘fragile’ Hannah Spearritt after Loose Women appearance today

Dancing On Ice fans have been left worried over Hannah Spearritt following her appearance on Loose Women today (January 11).

The S Club 7 star is one of many famous faces that is taking part in this year’s series. Hannah is joining the likes of Amber Davies, Ricky Norwood and Claire Sweeney, as they show off their best ice skating moves.

And ahead of her debut on Sunday (January 14), Hannah appeared on ITV’s Loose Women – but fans were quick to share their concerns.

The S Club star will be skating with Andy Buchanan (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Hannah Spearritt on the S Club reunion

Hannah sat down with Loose Women stars Christine Lampard, Nadia Sawalha, Katie Piper and Joanna Page. She spoke about her upcoming stint on Dancing On Ice, as well as the reason she pulled out of the S Club reunion.

“It’s a big experience,” Christine said about Hannah joining Dancing On Ice. Hannah replied: “It’s a lot, it’s harder than I initially thought it would be but it’s good fun.”

She was then quizzed on her decision to pull out of the reunion tour with S Club. Last year, former S Club bandmate – and Hannah’s ex – Paul Cattermole sadly died aged 46. Hannah then dropped out of the reunion tour and released a tell-all memoir.

Speaking on Loose Women, Hannah revealed the reason for her quitting the band. She said: “S Club will never be the same again, unfortunately. It just unfortunately wasn’t the right time for me to continue.”

Hannah’s health ‘struggle’

Nadia then asked if signing up to Dancing On Ice was her attempt to recover from Paul’s death and focus on her health.

“I didn’t know I was going to be doing it at that time,” said Hannah. “My health was struggling a little bit with different symptoms and I went to see this doctor who put me onto this new treatment. I won’t go into details because it’s scientific…”

“You had an autoimmune disease,” Nadia clarified.

“Yes. The treatment was working really well and then it’s like my body’s ready for exercise and Dancing On Ice came up. It’s been great for anxiety as you have to focus,” Hannah said. “I can’t be thinking about my phone or anything.”

At the start of her interview Hannah was seen fiddling with her hair – something viewers picked up on – before apologising as she had a hair across her face. Midway through she apologised again and said she had a “dry mouth”.

The Loose Women stars rallied round Hannah, though. They praised her resilience in training for the show with a health condition, passed her a drink and reassured her during the interview. Her behaviour worried viewers, though.

Fans said they were worried for Hannah (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women fans worried for Hannah Spearritt

Fans watching Loose Women at home couldn’t help but claim that Hannah looked “fragile” and rallied round the pop star.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “I love Hannah to bits, she was always my fave S Clubber, but she seems very nervous and fragile. I’m worried about her doing Dancing On Ice.”

Someone else mused: “Hannah seems very fragile .. hope she is okay.” A third quipped: “Poor Hannah doesn’t seem good. Feel for her.”

“I think Hannah is really nervous or something,” said another.

‘I don’t think I realised how much I’d deteriorated’

Last year, Hannah opened up about her health condition. She revealed it caused symptoms including chronic fatigue, brain fog and vertigo.

The singer told Hello!: “I don’t think I realised how much I’d deteriorated because it happened so gradually, I had no energy and couldn’t even get on a train or cook dinner.

“That affected my mental health, too, because I’ve always been a physical and sporty person, it’s only when you get better and can do things you love again that you realise how bad things were.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s stylist shares sneak peek at Dancing On Ice outfits ahead of show return

Dancing On Ice starts Sunday (January 14) on ITV1 at 6.30pm.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.