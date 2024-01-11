Holly Willoughby’s stylist shares sneak peek at Dancing On Ice outfits ahead of show return

In the latest Holly Willoughby news, the presenter’s stylist has teased she is going all out for her big TV comeback.

Holly is set to make her return to screens on Sunday (January 14) to front the new series of Dancing On Ice. The mum-of-three was last seen on screens in October – before she quit This Morning after 14 years.

And with the Dancing On Ice series premiere just days away, Holly’s stylist has given fans a sneak peek at her upcoming outfits on the show.

Holly will co-host alongside Stephen Mulhern (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby news: TV star preparing for Dancing On Ice comeback

The greatest show on ice will be back on the telly this weekend for its 16th series. The likes of Ryan Thomas, Amber Davies and Claire Sweeney will be taking to the ice to show off their best moves.

Holly is also back to host the show, alongside Stephen Mulhern – who replaced Phillip Schofield.

And while the star’s performances leave viewers with their jaws on the floor, historically Holly’s outfits have equally been as mesmerising. And it seems this year is going to be no exception.

Holly’s stylist has teased her glam gowns (Credit: Instagram Story)

Holly Willoughby news: DOI host’s stylish teases show outfits

On Wednesday (January 10) Holly’s stylist Dannii Whiteman took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of a collection of glam gowns.

Alongside the picture of a wardrobe packed full of fancy frocks, she wrote: “Prep.”

Last week, the first promo shot with new co-host Stephen was released. Dressed in a floor-length red gown from Vivienne Westwood, Holly looked incredible as she posed for the snap.

Dancing On Ice winner ‘revealed’ by bookies

It comes after bookies have revealed which celeb they reckon will win the new Dancing On Ice series. And it could set a trend…

Since the show’s revival in 2018, only male celebs have lifted the Dancing On Ice trophy. However, if BoyleSports‘ odds are anything to go by, 2024 could finally see an end to this ‘curse’!

According to the betting company, it’s Love Island’s Amber Davies who is the one to beat. She has the best odds at 3/1.

