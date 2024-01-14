Dancing On Ice 2024 star Hannah Spearritt in profile: Health challenges, dating late S Club 7 bandmate Paul Cattermole and being ‘homeless’

The Dancing On Ice 2024 contestants line-up includes Hannah Spearritt – and the S Club 7 star will be among the first half dozen celebs to take to the ice this weekend.

Hannah, 42, is partnered with pro skater Andy Buchanan for Dancing On Ice this year. But she isn’t the first S Club 7 star to star on the rink for the ITV skating series.

That’s because Rachel Stevens was part of the show for a few weeks back in 2022. She was the third celeb to be eliminated in that series. And although Hannah is only rated as 12/1 to emerge triumphant form DOI 2024, she might hope to last longer as a contender than her former bandmate.

Ahead of her DOI debut, here’s what you need to know about skating hopeful Hannah Spearritt, according to the questions most frequently typed into Google about her.

Dancing On Ice 2024: Hannah Spearritt profile

S Club 7 stars line up in 2015 – Hannah Spearritt is third along from the left (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Hannah Spearritt married? Does she have a husband, or partner?

Hannah is a mum-of-two. She shares her daughters Taya – born in December 2018 – and Tora – born in December 2020 – with partner Adam Thomas.

Just under a year ago, Hannah revealed she and her family had been made ‘homeless’ over Christmas 2022. According to reports, the family had to leave their home and were forced to live in a friend’s office for a spell and continued to live in temporary accommodation for some months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Spearritt (@hannahspearritt)

Who else has Hannah been linked to romantically? When did she date Paul Cattermole?

Hannah was previously engaged to Primeval co-star Andrew-Lee Potts. They were engaged between 2008 and 2013.

However, S Club 7 fans will also know how close Hannah and late band star Paul Cattermole were.

They first met in 1994 as members of the National Youth Music Theatre. Then, in 1999, they found themselves cast in the band that brought them fame.

Hannah and Paul were a couple between 2001 until 2006. He left S Club 7 in 2002, but their relationship continued. Furthermore, it was later rekindled in 2015 but it is thought their reunion lasted only a few months.

Paul passed away in April of last year, just weeks after a S Club 7 comeback tour was revealed. Hannah was said to be “inconsolable” over Paul’s sudden death – and she did not participate in the band reunion.

Earlier this month, she reflected on Loose Women: “S Club will never be the same again, unfortunately. It just unfortunately wasn’t the right time for me to continue.”

S Club 7 stars Hannah Spearritt and Paul Cattermole were a couple for several years (Credit: YouTube)

Hannah Spearritt health: Has she been suffering with illness?

In December 2023, Hannah addressed health woes which have affected her in recent times.

She shared how she has struggled with an autoimmune disease which left her unable to cook for herself or get on a train.

Other symptoms she has endured include chronic fatigue, brain fog, and vertigo.

Hannah detailed she had similar symptoms in 2013 following a breast implant op. Furthermore, she believes her condition may have been triggered by two miscarriages in 2022, as well as stress.

Hannah reportedly told Hello!: “I don’t think I realised how much I’d deteriorated because it happened so gradually, I had no energy and couldn’t even get on a train or cook dinner.”

She added: “That affected my mental health, too, because I’ve always been a physical and sporty person, it’s only when you get better and can do things you love again that you realise how bad things were.”

Ahead of DOI 2024, Hannah also said she has consulted an expert in regenerative medicine. She said she has made use of a serum derived from her own blood to help stabilise her condition.

Hannah went on: “It’s been a tough and challenging year, and things happened that were quite traumatic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

What is Hannah Spearritt’s net worth?

According to claims made by idolnetworth.com, Hannah may be worth $1.4 million. However, she has previously claimed there was a big difference between the number of albums S Club 7 sold and the amount of money the group made.

S Club 7, signed to Universal records, released four albums between 1999 and 2002. They also appeared in TV shows and films, and released 13 singles, which included number one hits Bring It All Back, Never Had a Dream Come True, and Don’t Stop Movin’.

However, despite selling more than 10 million records, S Club 7’s stars members reportedly took home only £150,000 a year.

Hannah told The Sun in January 2023: “We may not have got what we deserved in comparison to how much we made. I won’t feel guilty for saying that, because we made millions and millions of pounds.”

Additionally, around the same time, Hannah was also quoted as saying: “We were not on a good wage compared to the money being made. People think we must all be millionaires but sadly it’s just not true. It was what it was and we enjoyed ourselves at the time.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby ’emotional’ as she returns to spotlight in Dancing On Ice first look amid frosty reception from viewers

Dancing On Ice 2024 begins on Sunday January 14 from 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.