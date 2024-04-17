Countdown presenter Rachel Riley is facing intense pressure to exit the show following her tweets about the Sydney stabbing over the weekend.

Rachel has apologised to anyone she offended after some claimed she posted an Islamophobic tweet in the aftermath of the attack.

The TV presenter said: “My post was ambiguous. And, although it was genuinely designed to call out calls for violence, it wasn’t the right place or time which made it easier to misinterpret. And I apologise.”

Channel 4 also made a statement. A rep said it had “reminded Rachel of her obligations as a contributor to Channel 4 programming”.

Countdown: Rachel Riley future ‘under increasing threat’

But, as a result of the furore, calls have been made for Rachel to be axed from Countdown. And bookies BetIdeas.com have the star either being sacked by bosses or stepping down at odds of 4/6.

The presenter is odds-on to leave her role on the show.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for the site, said: “Rachel Riley’s future on Countdown seems to be under increasing threat following her social media post last week. As a result, the presenter is odds-on to leave her role on the show.”

Bookies back Carol Vorderman to make a comeback

But perhaps a bigger surprise is who could replace Rachel, should she leave the show.

Carol Vorderman appeared on the show from 1982 to 2008. She reportedly stepped down after failing to agree terms for a new contract.

But bookies reckon Carol could return, should the numbers round need a steady pair of hands.

Carol is currently a 4/1 shot to return to the show. Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, who covered for Rachel during her maternity leave, is the current favourite to replace her, however, with odds of 6/4.

“There are already rumours of who may step up to the numbers and letters board should Riley depart the series, with Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon (6/4) and Carol Vorderman (4/1) among the favourites and Susanna Reid (9/1) and Susie Dent (12/1) also in the running as the early favourites to replace her,” Lee added.

