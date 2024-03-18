Celebrity Big Brother fans turn on Colson Smith as they warn him over nominations

Some Celebrity Big Brother viewers are warning star Colson Smith following his recent behaviour.

During Sunday night’s (March 17) episode, one housemate was asked to be courageous and put themselves up for tomorrow night’s eviction as part of the Twisted Fairytale shopping task. As Evil King and Queen, Zeze Millz and Louis Walsh were exempt from this.

Fern Britton, David Potts, and Colson said they would be willing to. However, it ended up being Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin who volunteered to put himself up. Within the discussion, Marisha Wallace and Bradley Riches stayed quiet.

Nikita put himself up for eviction (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: Colson Smith nominates Marisha

During an exclusive clip shown during last night’s Big Brother Late and Live, Colson was shown nominating Marisha.

Colson said that Marisha “just sat there in silence” when housemates had to be courageous and put one of themselves up for eviction.

His second nomination wasn’t shown.

Celebrity Big Brother host AJ Odudu stated that his reason for nominating Marisha could result in him nominating his close friend Bradley. However, fans are already calling out a double standard if he doesn’t.

Viewers turn on Colson after nominating Marisha (Credit: ITV)

Colson on Celebrity Big Brother

During a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, a viewer can be heard talking to the screen saying: “What about Bradley? Isn’t Bradley one of your boys?”

They captioned the video: “Colson nominating Marisha will be seen as a double standard if he doesn’t nominate Bradley too (especially as that’s his boy….).”

“What’s wrong with Colson, his pal Bradley didn’t volunteer either seems like he missed that,” another person shared.

“If Colson doesn’t also nominate Bradley then he’s a hypocrite,” a third remarked.

“Is Colson nominating Bradley as well for not volunteering? Hypocrisy at its finest,” a fourth said.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother tonight: Fans gutted as Nikita Kuzmin puts himself up for eviction in nominations twist

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Monday, March 18) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK