Celebrity Big Brother star Colson Smith looks remarkably different these days following an impressive weight loss journey.

The 25-year-old Coronation Street actor decided to completely change his life with exercise and healthy eating.

And, luckily for us, he has revealed just how he did it. Here’s an insight into how Colson managed to shed the pounds.

Colson Smith weight loss

Colson has lost a whopping 10 stone since the start of the pandemic. At the beginning of 2020, Colson decided to start exercising and make changes to his weight.

Throughout lockdown, the Corrie star kept us updated on his fitness journey on social media. The actor started to share impressive Instagram pics of his progress at the gym, showing off his new physique.

Since his lifestyle change, one thing that Colson especially loved to do was running. Even though he said he could barely run when he first began his weight loss journey, Colson didn’t give up and he started to really enjoy it.

He even once described himself as a “complete running geek”. Speaking in 2023, Colson told The Running for Real Podcast: “I think the key thing that I have learned and the thing that changed my complete enjoyment for running is the reasons that I was doing it.

“When I was going out and I was running for losing weight, I wasn’t enjoying it. As soon as I worked out that I was actually running for me, that’s what changed it all.”

Colson Smith pictured in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Colson Smith diet

In order to eat healthily, Colson previously said he followed a strict food plan with the help of his life coach Rob Brennan.

He previously told Lorraine: “We worked though everything I could do to make it as easy as possible. So I have my breakfasts and lunches delivered, and they’re still being delivered now, which means cooking I don’t have to think about, I can just eat.”

However, the Corrie star also explained that the same fitness and diet plan doesn’t work for everyone.

Colson told Radio One Newsbeat: “I don’t want to be that guy off telly who lost weight, who tells everybody how to do it.”

Colson is in the Celebrity Big Brother house for the new series (Credit: ITV)

Was Colson Smith bullied?

Colson previously opened up about dealing with bullies when he was a child.

In 2021, while appearing on This Morning, he admitted he was “bored” of being the “fat kid”. Colson explained that from his debut on Corrie in 2011, people were trolling him about the way he looked.

“I’ve always felt like my role is to be the fat kid,” he said. “And I kind of decided that I was 22, I’ve had the same job since I was 11, like it’s time to make that change.”

During a short film – titled Bored of Being the Fat Kid – Colson said of his childhood: “I’ve never liked the way I look. I’ve never been happy and I’ve never been content in it and that’s always been quite a challenge. The fact that I was fat and ginger made me stand out from everybody else.

“The reason I got bullied is because I was fat and I was ginger so I kind of just went with it and embraced it and decided ‘if people want me to be the fat ginger kid I’ll be the fat ginger kid.'”

Colson said his “comfort from being bullied was food”. He said: “And I kind of played that card for a while just trying to get on, which probably made the whole situation worse because my comfort in being bullied was food.”

Colson pictured last year (Credit Photo KIERAN/SplashNews.com)

What has Colson Smith said about his weight loss recently?

Colson recently opened up on Celebrity Big Brother about his struggle with weight and food. He told his housemates: “I lost weight when I was 18 through quite a strict diet and then, what I found was that I was gaining weight and then I’d try and diet again, the way I thought I needed to diet.”

The actor said he would “starve himself” and “wouldn’t eat for a day and a half”. He added: “Then I’d be that hungry that I used to drive to KFC and I used to order three meals and then I would hate myself so I wouldn’t eat again for a day and a half and it would be that for months and months and months.”

Colson also said his girlfriend is supportive of him, adding: “If ever I’m having a bad day she tells me exactly what I need to hear.”

