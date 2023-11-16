Chris Kamara on ‘regret’ over turning down I’m A Celeb as health concerns force him out of show for good

Chris Kamara has opened up about how his health issues have forced him into turning down I’m A Celebrity.

Former Sky Sports star Chris revealed last year he has apraxia, a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult to speak. It also affects the ex-footballer’s mobility.

According to reports, the condition has also forced him to step back from a number of TV roles.

And while specialist treatment is said to have aided Chris – he believes he is “75%” back to his old self – the 65-year-old reckons the chance to take part in ITV’s jungle reality series has gone.

Chris Kamara news: I’m A Celebrity regret

Speaking recently to the Mirror, Chris has fond memories of working previously with I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec.

He admits he “struggles” to watch footage back from before his diagnosis, and so hasn’t been rewatching shows he appeared in.

Nonetheless, Kammy holds the six years he provided commentary for the Ant vs. Dec segment of the now-rested Saturday Night Takeaway in high regard.

And he wishes he’d been able to take show bosses up on several offers to head Down Under.

‘Neither my body nor mind could cope’

Chris said: “I’d have seen even more of Ant and Dec had I said yes to the regular requests to go on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! But I always turned the jungle down because of my commitment to Soccer Saturday and Goals on Sunday.

I always turned the jungle down because of my commitment to Soccer Saturday and Goals on Sunday.

“My intention was to do it one day, once my Sky contract came to an end. But I’m in no shape to do so now, sadly. Neither my body nor mind could cope.

“I couldn’t face hearing the words, ‘Chris Kamara is exempt from this task due to health issues.’ No chance. It’s a big regret.”

The cast for I’m A Celebrity 2023 was confirmed earlier this week, ahead of the series’ start this Sunday (November 19).

Among the campmates are Josie Gibson, Fred Sirieix, and YouTuber Nella Rose.

