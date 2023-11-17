The hit show Channel 4 Gogglebox has been struck by a scheduling shake-up tonight (November 17) due to the football.

The popular British reality series returned for its 22nd season on September 8. In total, Gogglebox has had over 300 episodes air on Channel 4… usually in the 9pm slot.

But not tonight.

Sibling duo Sophie and Pete are regulars on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Football takes over light entertainment – again!

From 7pm, coverage of the match between England versus Malta will play out on Channel 4. However, kick-off won’t be until 7.45pm. The football match will continue until 10pm.

As any Gogglebox fan will know, it usually airs on Friday evenings at 9pm. Due to the match, it will now be airing straight after at 10pm and will instead finish at 11.05pm.

According to TV Zone, tonight’s episode will feature reactions to Prime’s 007 Road To A Million, Survivor, The Crown, The Good Ship Murder, Caught Red Handed and the ITV News coverage of the Cabinet reshuffle.

Big Brother’s Henry and Jordan for Gogglebox?

The football delaying tonight’s episode of Gogglebox seemingly hasn’t brought the mood down with viewers. If anything, they’re still excited.

“Good morning everyone – my favourite day today. Reflexology and Gogglebox!” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I love Gogglebox – best thing on Friday TV,” another person shared.

With the Gogglebox family constantly evolving and changing, many fans have been expressing on social media that they should invite Big Brother contestants Henry and Jordan to join the show.

Fans want to see Jordan and Henry on Gogglebox next (Credit: ITV)

“Jordan and Henry for Gogglebox please. That’s all,” one person wrote.

“I want Jordan to win #BBUK and Henry to come 2nd. Then I want them to move in together and then join #gogglebox,” another remarked.

“Would love to see Jordan, Henry and Henry’s dog on Gogglebox next series,” a third shared.

“Saying it now JORDAN & HENRY FOR GOGGLEBOX,” a fourth user wrote.

