Channel 4 announces One Born Every Minute return with a big change that won’t please everyone

One Born Every Minute is returning to TV almost 10 years after its original run ended on Channel 4 — but there’s one big change fans might not love.

Channel 4 has built a reputation for standout documentaries, and One Born Every Minute remains one of its most iconic shows.

The “fly-on-the-ward” series, set inside a maternity ward, pulled in huge ratings across its 2010–2018 run.

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But after 11 series, declining viewership saw it quietly axed. Now, it’s finally making a comeback — just not where you might expect.

12 new episodes are in the works (Credit: Channel 4)

One Born Every Minute announces E4 return years after it was cancelled

One Born Every Minute is officially back with 12 brand-new episodes — but it will air on E4 instead of Channel 4.

There’s no confirmed reason for the switch, but it could be a strategic move to test demand with a younger audience before potentially bringing it back to the main channel.

“A new generation of viewers will be able to follow the intimate, emotional journey of childbirth in 12 new episodes,” a Channel 4 press release states.

“This latest series returns to capture modern Britain, highlighting evolving family dynamics, advances in maternity care, and the real-life challenges faced by NHS staff in 2026.”

The format itself isn’t changing. It will remain a fixed-rig, multi-camera series that stays true to the original style that made it a hit.

The show will stick to its original format (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans ‘can’t wait’ for One Born Every Minute return

The announcement has already sparked excitement among longtime viewers.

“I can’t wait — I absolutely love One Born Every Minute, I watch the old ones over and over again,” one fan wrote.

“Brilliant news, love this show,” another added, as others tagged friends and family.

Vivienne Molokwu, Senior Commissioning Editor for E4, said: “Nearly 10 years on, we feel very privileged to once again follow the journey that parents embark on as they welcome their babies into the world.

“We know the rollercoaster of emotions this period brings will really resonate with the E4 audience.”

Will Rowson, Co-Creative Director at Dragonfly TV, added: “There’s such affection for One Born Every Minute, and we’re thrilled to return to it.

“In the years it’s been away, so much around pregnancy and maternity care has changed — making this an exciting moment to reimagine the show for an E4 audience.”

When is One Born Every Minute coming back?

Filming for the new series is set to begin later this year.

That points to a possible late 2026 release — although a 2027 premiere is also on the table.

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One Born Every Minute is available to stream on Channel 4 now.

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