Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off’s Nikki Fox: ‘Painful’ childhood memories, why she uses a wheelchair and her recent marriage

Celebrity MasterChef is welcoming four new contestants into the kitchen for this year’s Christmas Cook Off – and Nikki Fox is one of them.

Nikki is hoping to pull out all the stops and impress judges John Torode and Grace Dent during the festive special tonight.

The TV star will be joined in the kitchen by a personal assistant to help with the two tasks John and Grace set – but has she got what it takes to win the competition?

Read on for all you need to know about Nikki, including how she rose to fame, who she is married to and who her Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off PA is.

Who is Nikki Fox?

Nikki Fox was born on March 3 1980. This makes her 45 years old. She grew up in Middlesex with her sister and her parents.

In her late teens, Nikki studied Music at Brunel University.

She later told BBC Sounds: “It got to the point where you get to sort of 16 and you’re like, I want a career, I want to think about work. I was playing the piano at the time and I set up my own little piano teaching business, and I wanted to get out there and do things.”

However, after graduating, Nikki decided to pursue a career in the media.

Her first job was at BBC Radio Cambridgeshire on the Peterborough Breakfast Show. She hosted the competition segments and a ‘what’s on guide’ for listeners.

Nikki later won a place on Channel 4’s Disability Researcher Training Scheme.

Why does Nikki Fox use a wheelchair?

Nikki was born with muscular dystrophy. It is a rare genetic condition that causes muscles to weaken over time.

The NHS states: “The main symptom of muscular dystrophy is muscle weakness that gets worse as you get older. Some types of muscular dystrophy start in early childhood, while others do not start until later in life.”

Signs of the condition include difficulty waking, falling easily and difficulty lifting things.

Nikki’s parents are not disabled but her sister Rachel is.

She previously told BBC Sounds’ Access All podcast: “With muscular dystrophy, me and my sister have both got it, and apparently it was like everyone has a good gene and a bad gene and my mum and dad happened to match and that was why one in millions.

“I mean, they told us this when we were younger. I don’t know much else to be honest, but yeah.”

In another episode, Nikki also spoke about the testing she and her sister Rachel endured when they were children. “Mild congenital muscular dystrophy non-progressive is how they described it when we were younger,” she said. “And mum was having to regularly take us to Hammersmith Hospital three times a week.

“We used to have to have tests. I used to have muscle biopsies, because Rachel never wanted them because they were quite painful, so I used to get a little bit of money.

“They just take a bit of your muscle and take it off and test it. I’ve still got the little scars. I am quite hardcore now. You can do anything to me, I’m all right, probably because of those.”

What shows has Nikki Fox been on?

Nikki’s first big role in TV was on Channel 4’s How to Look Good Naked with a Disability. She worked as both a researcher and a co-presenter with Gok Wan.

In 2014, Nikki moved to the BBC and was appointed as its Disability Correspondent. She fronted several documentaries for BBC News and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Two years later, Nikki won Journalist of the Year at the European Diversity Awards. She also joined BBC’s Watchdog in 2016.

To this day, Nikki is one of the show’s regular presenters, uncovering scams and consumer issues. Nikki also works on BBC’s The One Show.

Who is Nikki Fox’s husband?

Nikki’s husband is called Dave. The couple got married in June this year, after getting engaged in January 2024. Nikki had announced her engagement on The One Show.

The couple tied the knot at Nikki’s parents’ house, with the ceremony held in a giant marquee the garden. Nikki wore two dresses on her big day and guests feasted on ice cream from a pop up stall in the garden.

Nikki’s One Show and Watchdog co-star Matt Allwright attended the wedding. Later at the reception, he even got out his guitar and performed a few numbers!

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off: Who is Nikki’s assistant?

Nikki is competing on tonight’s Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off with GK Barry, Iain Stirling and Kola Bokinni.

In the show, Nikki is helped by a personal assistant. She is introduced at the beginning of the episode, with judge John Torode saying: “Merry Christmas. Welcome to the MasterChef kitchen. Can I also welcome Libby, Nikki’s assistant.”

During the show, Libby will help Nikki with many of the physical cooking tasks – including chopping, whisking and using the oven. She will be giving her instructions for every step of the cooking process.

Nikki tells MasterChef judge Grace Dent: “She’s been my lady in waiting for over 10 years now. Libby just kind of helps me do all the things I can’t do. With the cooking, I’m going to be directing Libby.”

Nikki has also credited Libby on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself with GK, Iain and Kola. She said: “Me and Lib have worked together for nearly 12 years, longer than I’ve been hitched, and I couldn’t do what I do without her and that’s why I wanted to take part in #celebritymasterchef.

“For anyone who needs a PA to help with the physical stuff, it can be scary I know, but you can meet a Libby and it can be joyful. Lib enables me to do the things I can’t, and now we can do this together and I get to show her off.”

What time is Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off on?

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off is coming hot on the heels of this year’s main series. Viewers saw Ginger Johnson crowned the 2025 Celebrity MasterChef champion on Friday night.

The Christmas special starts at 8pm tonight (Monday December 22, 2025) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The episode is a one-off and lasts for an hour, with an end time of 9pm.

The contestants will be set two challenges. The first is the Secret Santa Mystery Box, which will involve cooking a recipe with a surprise selection of ingredients. They will each then have to cook an ultimate Christmas dinner.

John and Grace will crown this year’s Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off winner at the end of the show. They will be awarded the Golden Whisk trophy to mark their success.

Sadly, this is the last we will see from the MasterChef team for a while. It is also John’s last show.

Next year, Grace will be joined by new judge, chef Giorgio Locatelli, on Celebrity MasterChef. And when it comes to the civilian series, she will judge and host MasterChef with chef Anna Haugh.

It’s all change!

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off starts at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday December 22, 2025

