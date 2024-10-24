Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph has signed up to Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Miriam Margolyes.

The beloved Channel 4 show returns to screens on Friday (October 25) for a Stand Up For Cancer special.

And it’s now been confirmed that there will be some new famous faces popping up on screen…

Lesley Joseph and Miriam join Celebrity Gogglebox

Miriam Margolyes and Lesley Joseph will be making their Celebrity Gogglebox debut on Friday (October 25).

She’s wise and funny and knows everyone; a perfect partner in crime.

Lesley is best known for her role as Dorien Green in the iconic sitcom Birds Of A Feather. Meanwhile, Miriam has starred in the likes of Harry Potter and Call the Midwife over the years.

Other new famous faces joining the show include Frank Skinner and David Baddiel and Kristin Scott Thomas and Saskia Reeves.

Lesley on Celebrity Gogglebox

Talking about her stint on Gogglebox, Lesley said: “What a joy it is to be doing Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer this year, as it’s such a vital cause and tangibly changes lives.

“And what fun it’ll be to sit and watch some TV with Miriam Margolyes. I’m sure she’ll have plenty of outrageous things to say, so I’ll be there trying to keep her in line – no easy task, mind you!”

Miriam has new ‘partner in crime’

Meanwhile Miriam shared her excitement and getting a new “partner in crime”.

She said: “When they asked me to do Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer, I thought, ‘Well, if I can watch television AND raise money for a wonderful cause, count me in!’

“What could be better than that – and doing it with my brilliant old friend of nearly 40 years – Lesley Joseph? She’s wise and funny and knows everyone; a perfect partner in crime.

“Also, Stand Up to Cancer does vital work, and if we two old birds can help towards that – just show me the sofa, I’m all for it.”

Celebrity Gogglebox returns this Friday (October 25) from 9pm on Channel 4.

