Celebrity Big Brother spin-off Late & Live descended into chaos last night as Trisha Goddard clashed with Tiffany Pollard.

Tiffany, 43, called out Trisha, 67, on the show as she accused the chat show host of being “rude” to her backstage.

Trisha and Tiffany clashed (Credit: ITV)

Trisha Goddard and Tiffany Pollard clash on Late & Live

Last night’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live proved to be something of an awkward affair.

The most recent house evictee, Trisha, was on the show, alongside TV presenter Harriet Rose and former CBB star Tiffany.

Tiffany was on the show back in 2016 – the year Geordie Shore star Scotty T won it. The American reality show is perhaps best known for the now iconic “David’s dead” moment, where she mistakenly thought Angie Bowie was telling her that fellow housemate David Gest had died. Angie was, in fact, telling her that her ex-husband, David Bowie, had died.

The chaotic incident has gone down in CBB folklore and is one of its most memorable moments ever.

Tiffany was known for being very outspoken during her time on the show – and as proven by last night’s Late & Live, not much has changed!

Tiffany lashed out (Credit: ITV)

Trisha ‘rude’ to Tiffany

During last night’s show, Trisha admitted that she felt “at home” in the studios. “Honestly, by the time I got here – I’ve been used to studios like this for 35 years – so I felt at home,” she said.

It was at this point that Tiffany gave a very unexpected response.

“Oh, so that’s why you were so rude to me upstairs during the briefing when you told me that I was small? Because you felt at home to be rude to the HBIC [head bitch in charge],” she fumed.

“We’ll talk about that later, Tiffany, because…,” Trisha replied, before Tiffany interrupted.

“You’re playing such a good game, the game of ‘So long, Trisha’,” she snapped.

Show host Will Best seemed confused. “I can’t work out exactly what’s going on. We can talk about that later,” he said.

“I was giving her a compliment, but we can come back to that,” Trisha then said.

Viewers were left stunned (Credit: ITV)

Viewers stunned

Fans of the show were left baffled by the incident.

“Celebrity Big Brother Late and Live … eeek beef between Trisha and Tiffany!” one fan tweeted.

“Is she having proper beef with Trisha, or is it a joke?! Did you just see it?!” another wrote.

“I was waiting on Tiffany to elaborate on how Trisha was rude to her backstage,” a third said at the end of the show.

There was some support for Trisha amid the chaos.

“I am going off Tiffany so quick. Leave Trisha alone,” one viewer fumed.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother fans ‘figure out’ why Ella Rae Wise ‘dislikes’ Chris Hughes: ‘Grow up!’

What do you think of the clash? Let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.