Celebrity Big Brother star Gary Goldsmith pulls out of final after niece Princess Kate’s cancer news: ‘My thoughts and prayers are with Kate’

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 final is taking place tonight and Gary Goldsmith has pulled out of his appearance.

Tonight saw Louis Walsh, Nikita Kuzmin, David Potts, Fern Britton and Colson Smith in the final. However, only one of them will bag the crown.

Gary, who was evicted first from the house, was due to attend the final. However, following the news of his niece Kate, Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis, Gary has decided not to attend the final.

Gary Goldsmith pulls out of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 final

Taking to his X account, Gary wrote: “Following today’s news, I will not be attending tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother final. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow housemates and to everyone involved in the making of this brilliant show.

Let’s give Kate, William & the children time and show some love back.

“I hope you all enjoy your special night.”

In another tweet, Gary said: “As many will have seen, I am featured in Saturday’s ‘Times Magazine’. This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate.

Gary Goldsmith on niece Kate’s cancer news

“My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article. I hope this draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies. Let’s give Kate, William & the children time and show some love back.”

On Friday evening, the Princess of Wales released a video message. She shared the news of her cancer diagnosis.

Following months of speculation about her health, Kate has now explained she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis

She said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate said it has taken her and husband Prince William time to “explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them”.

She added: “And to reassure them that I am going to be okay. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

