As Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV1, we’re looking back at the cast members we’ve sadly loved and lost.

The show has seen hundreds of celebrities enter the famous house, from reality icons and pop stars to politicians and glamour models.

Here we honour the celebrities who have died following their time on the show…

Jade Goody

Reality star Jade Goody rose to fame after participating in the regular edition of Big Brother in 2002. Finishing in fourth place, she made such an impression on the public, that she carved out a huge career, appearing in her own reality show, releasing a range of fragrances and a book.

In 2007, Jade returned to the Big Brother house when she participated in the celebrity edition with boyfriend Jack Tweed and mum Jackiey Budden. Following accusations of racism against Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, Jade’s career took a hit. However, the worst was still yet to come.

While taking part in the Indian edition of Big Brother in 2008, Jade was given the terrible news that she had cervical cancer. In March 2009, she died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Essex at the age of 27.

Jade tragically died from cancer at age 27 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother deaths: David Gest

Producer and TV personality entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2017 as part of the cast of series 17. He left the house on Day 13 on medical grounds.

During his time in the house, there was a mix-up between Tiffany Pollard and Angie Bowie after Angie was told that her ex-husband, David Bowie, had died.

Tiffany assumed Angie was referring to Gest when she told her: “David is dead.” Failing to mention that she was talking about Bowie, Tiffany had a mini breakdown, which went viral online afterwards. When the drama kicked off, Gest was sleeping in the bedroom.

Three months after David appeared on the show, he died of a stroke aged 62.

David Gest died of a stroke at age 62 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding won the 20th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

In August 2020, the No Good Advice hitmaker announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer that had spread to other parts of her body.

She was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.

The following March, Sarah shared the tragic news that her cancer was terminal and didn’t expect to “see another Christmas”.

At age 39, Sarah Harding died from breast cancer in September of that year.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning,” Sarah’s mum wrote on Instagram.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Sarah died from breast cancer at 39 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother cast who’ve died: Pete Burns

Pete Burns may have entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2006 as the flamboyant frontman of Dead or Alive, but the public soon also fell in love with his witty, outspoken personality.

Following his time on the show, Pete starred in his own show, Pete’s PA, and co-hosted The Body Shocking Show.

Pete’s final musical performance took place on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side in May 2015. His final public appearance was on Celebrity Botched Up Bodies the following year in September 2016.

Pete died in London at age 57 from a sudden cardiac arrest.

At 57, Pete died from a sudden cardiac arrest (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Heavy D

Rapper and actor Heavy D took part in the 18th series of Celebrity Big Brother in August 2016. He became the fourth contestant to be evicted.

At age 43, the death of Heavy D was announced in November 2020. As reported by Metro, it is suspected that he died of a heart attack.

He was found dead at his home in London. Prior to his death, his friends and family were concerned after they had been trying to get in contact with him and heard nothing.

Heavy D died at age 43 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer, who famously played the role of Mini-Me in Austin Powers, entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2009. Despite being a fan favourite from the beginning, he surprisingly only finished in fourth place.

Nine years after taking part in the show, Verne died in hospital at age 49 in April 2018. Verne Troyer died by suicide by alcohol intoxication.

Verne died in hospital at age 49 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coolio

Rapper Coolio also took part in the same series in 2009 and finished in third place. The Gangster’s Paradise hitmaker later took part in Ultimate Big Brother the following year where he was ejected during day five.

In September 2022, Coolio was found unresponsive in Los Angeles on the bathroom floor at a friend’s house. He was pronounced dead at age 59.

It was later announced that he died after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

Coolio died at age 59 after accidentally overdosing (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dustin Diamond

Saved by the Bell actor Dustin Diamond entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2013.

In January 2021, he was diagnosed with extensive stage four small cell carcinoma of the lungs and underwent chemotherapy. However, after completing one round of chemo, Dustin Diamond died the following month at age 44.

Dustin died at age 44 after he diagnosed with extensive stage four small cell carcinoma of the lungs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kirstie Alley

Hollywood star Kirstie Alley is a face many were familiar with before she entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2018. Having starred in the sitcoms Cheers and Veronica’s Closet, she also appeared in the films Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Madhouse, and It Takes Two, to name a few.

Four years after coming second in CBB, Kirstie was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in May 2022. Kirstie Alley died that same year in December at 71 years old.

Kirstie died at age 71 after she was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother cast who’ve died: John McCririck

John McCririck was a memorable character on both occasions where he starred on Celebrity Big Brother. First in 2005 and then again when he took part in the Ultimate series.

Following a short illness with lung cancer, John McCririck died in hospital in July 2019. He was 79 when he passed.

John died in hospital at age 79 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

