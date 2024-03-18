Celebrity Big Brother viewers fume as they’re left feeling ‘sick’ over vile scenes: ‘I can’t watch’

Fans of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 felt “sick” watching the housemates eat an unusual combination of food during Sunday night’s challenge.

Last night (March 17), the remaining celebrities took part in the Twisted Fairytale shopping task. After voting themselves as the most evil, Zeze Millz and Louis Walsh were assigned the Evil King and Queen and ruled the house.

While being named the most ‘brainless’, David, Nikita, and Bradley were forced to eat gag-worthy food (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024

Zeze and Louis were asked to decide on the three most “brainless” subjects. They chose Nikita Kuzmin, Bradley Riches, and David Potts.

Because of this, they were forced to answer questions about their fellow housemates and eat gag-worthy food.

David was given a patte and korma mackerel cake with an anchovy topping. Screaming before eating it, David shoved the whole thing in his mouth and immediately tried to stop himself from throwing up.

Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita had to eat a scone filled with wasabi and quark cream, beetroot, and salted tiny shrimp. Covering his nose to avoid the smell, Nikita managed to swallow it down. However, he was gagging the whole time.

For the final dish, Bradley was fed a quark wasabi, mustard, and corned beef. Originally eating it with a knife and fork, the Heartstopper said the “spicy” meal tasted like “[bleep]”.

While declaring the task was “one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my life,” Bradley managed to shove the whole thing down.

While watching, viewers expressed their dislike for the task (Credit: ITV)

It seems the task was just as traumatic for those watching last night’s episode as viewers reacted on X.

“I can’t watch eating challenges like this one – they make me feel sick,” one user wrote.

“I’m going to be sick,” another person said.

“I feel sick just watching this,” a third remarked.

“I hate the eating tasks this isn’t entertaining why do I wanna watch people gagging on and playing with food,” a fourth shared.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (March 18) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

