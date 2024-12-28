This Morning host Cat Deeley isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, according to reports.

The star has reportedly signed an extension on her deal to host the show – however, she could be off to pastures new once it runs out…

Cat Deeley signs This Morning contract extension

According to reports, Cat has signed an extension to host This Morning for a further year.

The star’s new deal will see her host the show until at least the spring of 2026.

It will also see her earn a reported £600,000 for the year.

The Sun has also reported that Ben Shephard has decided to extend his deal too.

However, those hoping that Cat will follow in Holly Willoughby‘s footsteps and stick around for over a decade will be sorely disappointed, according to the news outlet.

Cat Deeley has ‘zero desire’ to stay at This Morning for long

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Cat was brought in alongside Ben to steady the ship and she’s done just that. Ratings have been tricky but the daily drama has finally ended. Cat signed a year-long deal with Ben last year and she’s agreed to another 12 months.

“But Cat has confided to friends she is growing tired of it and will be looking for a new challenge when this deal expires in 2026. Cat loves This Morning and their output. She also adores her co-hosts and the crew,” they then continued.

“But she has zero desire to follow in Holly’s footsteps and become a long-running This Morning legend. That being said, she wants to remain loyal to the show and will see things through another year,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Cat and Ben’s reps, as well as ITV, for comment.

This Morning hit with complaints

On Christmas Eve, This Morning and ITV were slammed by viewers amid claims that the ‘live’ show was actually pre-recorded.

The edition of the show which aired on Christmas Eve was hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. It featured clips from interviews that had taken place throughout the year, as well as other recycled content.

“Bless Alison and Dermot. Trying to pretend they’re broadcasting live on Christmas Eve,” one viewer tweeted.

“Is this it? Repeats of old interviews?” another grumbled.

A third branded it an “insult” to viewers. Others pointed out that the show couldn’t be live, as it finished at 12.30pm, and Alison was due on stage for the Peter Pan panto at the Birmingham Hippodrome at 1pm.

