This Morning star Cat Deeley, who runs the show alongside Ben Shephard (who is celebrating his 50th birthday today) revealed some uplifting news whilst on air earlier today.

Cat halted the show to share the news with viewers…

Ben and Cat shared the news on air (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley shares baby announcement on This Morning

The daytime host told viewers that their Deputy Editor, Emma, had welcomed her second child, an adorable little boy named Arthur.

Cat explained to viewers at home: “Our This Morning family has just got a little bit bigger.We are very happy to announce that our deputy editor Emma and her husband Andrew have just welcomed the beautiful Arthur Jude Dagnell.”

Ben chimed in: “What a gorgeous name,” before detailing: “Arthur was born last Monday, weighing 7lbs and 1 ounce.”

Emma has welcomed her second bundle of joy (Credit: ITV)

He continued with a further update on how mum and baby are doing, stating: “Mum and baby are both doing well and Arthur is already best friends with his big sister Mia.”

Cat then gushed: “We’re sending lots of love. I can’t wait. I definitely want to give him a munch and a bit of a sniff at the same time.”

Cat seemed over the moon about the news (Credit: ITV)

This Morning baby news

Arthur isn’t the only new arrival at the This Morning studio. In recent months, This Morning co-star Sian Welby gave birth to her first child, Ruby.

She welcomed her bundle of joy, whom she shares with her partner Jake Beckett, back in June.

Sian told viewers shortly after Ruby’s arrival: “I’m tired. I’m delirious, but it is the best thing I’ve ever done.

“I’m just absolutely over the moon. I’m in love. I’m loving every second, despite it being absolute carnage at times.”

She also said of her name choice: “We found out the sex at the 20-week scan and it was one of those names that we said out loud, we both liked it and we were calling the bump Ruby from then so she was always Ruby.”

Cat and Ben also have their own children.

Cat shares her two sons, Milo, eight, and James, six, with hubby Patrick Kielty.

Ben, who has been married to his wife Annie for 20 years, also has two sons, Sam, 19, and Jack, 17.

