BBC period drama Call The Midwife has enjoyed 13 series so far, and while there is still a demand for new episodes, fans fear the hit show will meet its end one day.

The popular show, which currently stars Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt, and Helen George debuted in 2012. Call the Midwife is returning for another Christmas special this year but with the show already enjoying a long run, how many more years has it been renewed for and do we know when it will end?

The show will return for its annual Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Call The Midwife’s 2024 Christmas special is split into two

Unlike its usual 90-minute episode, Call The Midwife will arrive in two installments this Christmas. The first will air on Christmas Day (December 25) while the second will take place on Boxing Day (December 26).

The episodes will focus on the fallout of an escaped prisoner in the neighbourhood. The chaos will take place while Hong Kong flu begins to spread and a funfair comes to Poplar.

The synopsis states: “The Turner children get caught up in the fever surrounding the latest Blue Peter Christmas appeal, but it’s Patrick who ends up with the headache.

“Trixie is joined by brother Geoffrey, while Miss Higgins welcomes her grandson Harry… yet the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into a sudden turmoil.”

Series 14 began filming in April (Credit: BBC)

Series 14 is on the way

After Season 13 wrapped on March 3, fans have been waiting nearly a whole year for the next series. According to TV Insider, Call The Midwife began filming Series 14 at the end of April.

In October, the show’s official Instagram shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse. The snapshot saw them filming inside their London church location while teasing the upcoming episodes.

“Behind the scenes on Call The Midwife: We’ll be with you soon… pinky promise!” they wrote.

“The Autumn nights are closing in here at Call the Midwife, and that means there are just a few weeks of filming left on Series 14 before we start the engines on our countdown to the new Christmas Special.”

They continued: “What is Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) up to with that little finger of hers? Does she have a promise to make with her co-stars Laura Main (Shelagh) and Judy Parfitt (Sr Monica Joan)? And will it involve cake?”

While the plot has been kept under wraps, the post did give viewers a mini insight for them to get excited about: “There’s very much a feeling of approaching the finishing line on set — and then comes the best part — showing YOU what we’ve been up to! The year is now 1970 — the world has changed in many ways, but the babies keep coming, and the need for the Nonnatuns is still all too obvious. 1970 in Poplar will be bringing you all the joy, tears, warmth, humour, and heartache you’d expect from our community. Pinky promise! Call the Midwife returns with a brand new Christmas Special, and Series 14 in 2025 xx.”

Series 14 will air on Sunday, January 5 on BBC One at 8pm..In the US, TV Insider reports the show will arrive later in March.

When will Call The Midwife end?

Like everything, all good things come to an end. However, in this case, Call The Midwife fans have still many episodes to endure before the show is over since the BBC confirmed in February 2023 that the show will continue until 2026.

The show has been renewed until 2026 (Credit: BBC)

Executive producer Dame Pippa Harris expressed that the renewal was a “tremendous achievement” and “a testament to the passion and dedication of our cast and crew, of whom I’m very proud”.

Creator Heidi Thomas added: “We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly. I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970s together.”

