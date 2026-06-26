Loose Women star Brenda Edwards’ late son Jamal is set to be honoured in a moving new BBC documentary celebrating his remarkable life and huge impact on the music industry.

The feature length programme will revisit Jamal’s extraordinary journey, with never before seen footage and emotional interviews from family, friends and artists who knew him best.

It will follow his rise from launching SBTV at just 15 to becoming one of the biggest names in modern music.

The BBC is to air a documentary honouring the late Jamal Edwards (Credit: ITV)

Jamal’s grassroots YouTube channel helped launch the careers of stars including Ed Sheeran and Stormzy. He died in 2022 at the age of 31.

Jamal Edwards to be honoured in new BBC documentary

The BBC says the documentary will follow Jamal’s extraordinary rise to becoming one of the most influential figures in modern music and youth culture.

Family, friends and artists who were close to the SBTV founder will share personal memories and reflect on the lasting mark he left on the music industry.

The BBC has yet to reveal who will appear in the documentary. However, Ed Sheeran was one of Jamal’s closest friends, making an appearance from the singer seem highly likely.

Ed Sheeran and Jamal were very close friends (Credit: ITV)

Jamal received an MBE in 2014 and also helped launch the careers of Dave and Jessie J. His mother is Loose Women star and West End performer Brenda.

The BBC says: “The documentary will include never before seen footage and interviews with family, friends and artists who were close to Edwards.

“[They will be] sharing personal stories, reflecting on his impact in the industry and exploring how he transformed SBTV from a grassroots YouTube channel into a global platform which helped launch the careers of international artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dave and Jessie J.”

How did Jamal Edwards die?

Jamal died on February 20, 2022, at the age of 31. He died at his home in Acton, London. Ed Sheeran later confirmed he had spoken to Jamal just four hours before his death.

An inquest later ruled that Jamal died from a heart attack after taking cocaine.

Assistant coroner Ivor Collett said Jamal returned home at 4.30am following a DJ set. The coroner added: “After drinking some alcohol with a friend, his behaviour changed and became erratic and he appeared paranoid, before he collapsed and became unconscious.”

Jamal’s mum is Loose Women star Brenda Edwards (Credit: ITV)

Mr Collett concluded Jamal died after taking cocaine, “causing cocaine toxicity and resulting cardiac arrhythmia”.

Following the inquest, Brenda said: “Since finding out the news I’ve been in a state of shock. It’s so important that we drive more conversation about the unpredictability of recreational drugs.

“Jamal is proof that this can happen to anyone. His passing has shown that one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences.”

When will the BBC’s documentary about Jamal air?

The BBC has not yet announced a title for the documentary, but it will run for 90 minutes.

The broadcaster confirmed it is currently in production and will air in 2027.

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