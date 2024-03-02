Inside the life of Bradley Walsh’s rarely-seen daughter – from normal job and baby with husband to relationship with half-brother Barney

It’s no secret that Bradley Walsh has a son – Barney is now a celeb in his own right, with a string of presenting and acting credits until his belt – but did you know he also has a daughter?!

Here’s everything we’ve managed to find out about his more elusive second child who has managed to avoid the limelight…

Bradley Walsh has a secret daughter?! (Credit: ITV)

Who is Bradley Walsh’s daughter?

Bradley’s first child, Hayley, was born in 1982, 15 years before her younger brother Barney.

Hayley is reportedly the daughter of Debby Parker, Bradley’s ex-partner from the 1980s.

What does Hayley Walsh do?

Unlike her 26-year-old half-brother, it seems 41-year-old Hayley has decided not to follow in her dad’s showbiz footsteps.

Instead, she works as a reflexologist, running her own refloxology business focused on “pre-conception and pregnancy reflexology”.

According to Instagram, Hayley was inspired to make a career change in 2018 after having reflexology treatment herself after a “health blip”.

Secret husband and baby

While her professional account is public, Hayley keeps a low profile with a private Instagram.

When she announced her pregnancy, Hayley said: “Finding out we were expecting was just incredible, however being pregnant during this lockdown has been a little tricky at times, so I’ve been spending the last few months frantically trying to learn as much as possible online.”

At the start of 2021, she made a low-key announcement that she was going on maternity leave, but it seems her proud dad couldn’t keep the news the baby had arrived quiet.

My daughter and her husband Tom have had a baby boy.

“I am a grandfather!” Bradley gushed in an interview the following spring. “My daughter and her husband Tom have had a baby boy who is coming up for five months old. It’s been tricky as during lockdown no one could get to see their grandchildren. Thank God for FaceTime – it has kept people in touch.”

According to Hayley’s professional Instagram, she, husband Tom and now-toddler Dax are currently based in Hertfordshire. They also reportedly have a dog called Ned.

Hayley’s relationship with Bradley

Blonde Hayley looks to be very close to her family. She often shares snaps of her parents and grandmother to celebrate birthdays as well as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day on Instagram.

Hayley and Barney appear to get along very well, too, despite their 15-year age gap. She regularly shares snaps of her younger brother on Instagram.

