Child star Bonnie Langford rose to prominence in the 1970s in the TV series Just William, and has been married just once in her life – so far.

She divorced husband Paul Grunert in 2015, after 20 years together, citing “unreasonable behaviour” on his part as the reason for their separation.

They nevertheless remained amicable, following the divorce, according to reports.

Now 60 years old, Bonnie Langford lost her childhood friend Lena Zavaroni after a battle with depression and anorexia. She said in 2018 that Lena’s death “still haunts” her.

Bonnie has been on and off our telly screens since her debut in 1971 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Bonnie Langford had ‘quickie divorce’ after 20-year marriage to husband Paul Grunert

Child star Bonnie Langford and her ex-husband Paul Grunert were married for 20 years before their “quickie divorce” in 2015.

She cited “unreasonable behaviour” on his part as the reason for the separation, in documents submitted at a court in London.

At the time, the Mirror quoted a friend of Bonnie’s as saying she was “getting over the pain in the best way possible by taking on a new challenge in her life”.

“She split from her husband quite some time ago and it is very amicable and they remain good friends,” the friend reportedly said.

“Bonnie has not discussed the split publicly as she wants to talk about EastEnders now and not her personal life. The priority for her and Paul is their daughter.”

Someone told The Sun their separation was a “massive shock. Bonnie and Paul were viewed as having one of the most stable marriages in showbusiness,” they added.

“Her role in EastEnders has now turned out a bit ‘life imitating art’ – but it wasn’t planned this way…”

She and her husband Paul were married for two decades until their divorce nine years ago (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

She and Paul met while starring in a musical together in 1987

OK! Magazine quotes Bonnie as saying she and Paul Grunert met in 1987, while in a show together.

“But I just hadn’t thought of him in that way,” she reportedly said back in 2006, meaning as a potential romantic partner.

“Then a friend suggested we all get together. […] In the end, she couldn’t make it, so it was just Paul and me. And that was that. It’s always the times in your life when you’re not looking that you find what you need.”

Like Bonnie Langford, Paul Grunert entered the entertainment industry as a youngster.

He attended the Guildford School of Acting from 1978 to 1981. He’s a few years older than Bonnie – he was in high school in West Sussex while she was still at primary school in Surrey.

She then went on study at the Arts Educational School, St Catherine’s School, Twickenham (both in London) and the Italia Conti Academy stage school, in Woking.

Paul’s most recent employments as listed on Stage32 are as a stage technician and set builder.

Read more: Bonnie Langford would ‘never say never’ to an EastEnders return as she supports struggling theatre industry

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.