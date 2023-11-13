Comedian and actor Bill Bailey won over BBC One audiences when he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, and his teenage son stole the show during the special Blackpool episode. But how old is his son now?

Is Bill married, and what is he most famous for? How much is he worth, and how old is he? The likeable performer is currently on Channel 4 with his new series, Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventure.

Here’s everything you need to know about him, as well as his friendship with Sean Lock…

Bill Bailey is one of the nicest chaps on TV (Credit: Chatterbox)

Who is Bill Bailey? What is he famous for?

Bill Bailey – real name Mark – is a comedian and actor from Bath, who took part in Strictly 2020. In 2003, The Observer newspaper named Bill one of the top 50 funniest acts in British comedy. And we couldn’t agree more.

The comedian spent years on the stand-up circuit before moving into the world of TV. He famously appeared opposite Tamsin Greig and Dylan Moran in the comedy Black Books, and portrayed Bilbo Bagshot in Spaced.

Bill has also popped up in Doctor Who, Hustle, Midsomer Murders, In the Long Run and Skins. He has appeared on numerous panel shows, including as a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

A little known fact about Bill is that he auditioned for the role of Gimli the Dwarf in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. If ever there was a role he was made for… Of course, actor John Rhys-Davies eventually won the role.

What musical instruments can Bill play?

Bill is an accomplished musician. He is able to play the piano, guitar, keyboard, theremin, kazoo, clarinet, the bongos, and many more!

As a result, the performer incorporates his musical talents into his stand-up routines. Viewers of Have I Got News for You will recently have seen Bill perform the bagpipes on the BBC show!

His performance even got grumpy hosts Ian Hislop and Paul Merton on their feet!

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse performing on Strictly 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Bill Bailey hoax: Comedian reported dead

Bill Bailey was wrongly pronounced dead by the BBC in December 2018. In May 2016, the broadcaster erroneously announced that the comedian had died.

A shocked Bill responded by tweeting: “Just FYI I am not dead so this will not affect the Stevenage gigs.”

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Bill explained: “I was mistakenly reported as dead on the BBC website. It just said ‘tributes are pouring in for actor and comedian Bill Bailey, who has died at the age of 52’.

“It was really annoying because they got my age wrong! And, they used a weird photo of me. It was a bit of a shock to read it on Twitter.”

In fact, a DJ in Kentucky called Bill Bailey had died.

When did Bill win Strictly Come Dancing?

The funny man appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. He was partnered with professional dancer Oti Mabuse. The pair went on to win the competition, beating EastEnders’ Maisie Smith and singer HRVY.

Explaining why he had agreed to take part, Bill said: “I’m always looking at new things.”

Furthermore, he admitted he had a more personal reason for joining the glittering line-up, too – explaining that his late mother Madrin would have been so excited about his appearance on the show.

“She would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching,” he said.

Bill Bailey playing the bagpipes on Have I Got News for You (Credit: BBC)

Who is his wife?

Bill married Kristin Bailey in 1998. The pair met at one of Bill’s gigs in 1987 where Kristin ran a bar in Edinburgh.

“She had this long brocade coat, and I realised she was a free spirit and did her own thing,” he told the Independent in 2009. “We ended up chatting away, and all went to a party, and she put me up on her sofa.”

The comedian pursued his wife-to-be by sending her a letter everyday for 12 months. How romantic! Finally, they got together in 1988 and subsequently married 10 years later in Indonesia.

They live together with their son and many pets in Hammersmith.

Does Bill Bailey have a son?

In 2003, Bill and Kristin welcomed their son Dax, named after a child they met on their travels. Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, Bill said: “Contrary to popular belief, Dax is not named after a Star Trek character.

“The name came from a friend of ours who married an Indonesian man. They had a son called Dax and we just always associated it with being in Indonesia and always said ‘if we ever have a child, that’ll be in the running’.

“[I was] completely unaware that Dax was also the name of a character in Deep Space Nine until someone told me.”

Bill Bailey currently hosts his Australian Adventure (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is the son of Bill Bailey?

Dax is currently 2o, and it seems they are very close. Bill told the Mirror: “I’m quite relaxed as a parent. Maybe I should be more disciplinarian, but it’s not in my nature.

“I’m pretty hands-on in terms of activities, though. I like the boy to do stuff. We go cycling and paint-balling together, and I’ve taught him how to pitch tents. The way he’s turned out is my biggest achievement.”

Dax appears to be following in his father’s footsteps as he appeared in the short film Love Song with him in 2015, playing Mini Bill.

Bill Bailey’s son Dax made quite the impression when he popped up on Strictly supporting his dad. As Dax popped up via video message, he easily reeled in Strictly fans with his deadpan delivery.

He finished the link asking his old man to bring him something from the garage on his way home! Some viewers even begged Dax to become the next PM.

How old is Bill Bailey?

Bill Bailey was born on January 13 1965 in Bath, Somerset.

He is currently 58 years old. Bill was the oldest ever winner of Strictly when he won the show in 2020, at the age of 55.

Comic Bill Bailey on The Graham Norton Show in 2023 (Credit: PA Media/Matt Crossick)

Bill Bailey son: How much is Bill worth?

Comedian Bill Bailey is most definitely a millionaire several times over.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the comedian has an eye-watering net worth of £7million.

Was Bill Bailey friends with Sean Lock?

Bill Bailey and Sean Lock were very close friends for more than 30 years. Comedian Sean died in August 2021 from cancer. In August 2022, Bill raised over £100,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his friend Sean.

He finished a 100-mile walk for the charity alongside Lee Mack and Sean’s loved ones.

Bill often pays tribute to his late friend and recently posted on Twitter (now X): “Some days I still can’t quite believe he’s gone. Today is one of those days. Miss you Sean old pal.”

Talking about Sean, Bill told The Guardian in 2021: “I met Sean at a gig where we were both performing in the late 80s and we immediately hit it off. We shared a similar sense of humour, and also a sense of outsider status which gave us an added spur to succeed but with a determination to have fun while doing it.

“The fact that we were able to make people laugh, and make a living from it, felt like we were on a wild adventure that we didn’t want to end.”

Bill Bailey with his son Dax in 2011 (Credit: Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventure on Channel 4

The comedian makes a journey across Western Australia in this new four-part series. In the first episode (Sunday, November 12, 2023), Bill encountered true-blue Aussie locals, animals and landscapes in Western Australia’s far south.

Bill also visits the “best beach in the world” and the spectacular trees of the Valley of the Giants. He goes paddleboarding in the chilly Southern Ocean with a former NBA star, and discovers the early stages of a secessionist movement…

The comedian also swims alongside whale sharks, and jams with a heavy metal prog rock band.

Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventure airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sundays.

