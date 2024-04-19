Fans of BGT are planning to switch off the launch of the upcoming series following the departure of David Walliams.

After serving as a judge on BGT for 10 years, David decided to leave the show in November 2012 after he was caught expressing sexually explicit and derogatory remarks about one of the contestants. He apologised for the comments but decided he wanted to “bow out after a 10-year run”.

As a replacement, former Strictly panelist Bruno Tonioli stepped in for the Little Britain star and has remained on the panel since. Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, and Amanda Holden also remain on the panel.

The new series of BGT won’t feature David on the panel again (Credit: ITV)

BGT David Walliams

The launch for this year’s Britain’s Got Talent will take place on Saturday (April 20) on ITV.

Promoting the upcoming series, ITV have shared the official poster of all the panelists and hosts Ant and Dec.

“Golden buzzers at the ready,” they wrote. “Britain’s Got Talent returns this Saturday on ITV1 and ITVX #BGT.”

Many fans took to the comments section to express their excitement.

“Can’t wait,” one user wrote.

“I cannot wait to see this tomorrow. I’m excited,” another person shared.

“Love this show,” a third remarked.

BGT fans want David Walliams back on the panel (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It’s not the same without David’

However, while many are looking forward to tuning in, many are planning on boycotting the show due to David’s departure.

“It’s not the same without David,” one user wrote.

“Didn’t watch it last year after what they did to David and won’t watch it this year neither,” another person said.

“These shows are outdated now time to cancel,” a third insisted.

“I will pass, cheers,” a fourth stated.

