The One Show viewers distracted by Bruno Tonioli’s appearance: ‘Bruno or Madge from Benidorm?’

Fans of The One Show were blown away on Thursday night (April 18) by Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli and his dark tan.

Bruno joined the BGT family in 2023 after replacing David Walliams. Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, and Amanda Holden will all be returning to the show for another series. Bruno was previously an original judge on Strictly Come Dancing and remained on the panel for 15 years.

The One Show viewers were baffled by Bruno Tonioli’s tan (Credit: BBC)

Bruno Tonioli on The One Show

While sitting on the couch next to former Strictly contestant Zara McDermott, Bruno appeared on The One Show last night (April 18) to promote the new series of BGT.

While showing a clip of the upcoming series, Bruno expressed it is “so exciting”.

However, while many are ready to tune into the launch of this year’s BGT on Saturday (April 20), viewers couldn’t help but be distracted by Bruno’s appearance during the interview.

Wearing a semi-sheer white shirt tucked into his trousers, fans picked up on Bruno’s really dark tan.

Bruno’s tan was compared to an episode of Ross from Friends (Credit: BBC)

‘Bruno doing a good Ross Geller impression’

Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react. One user wrote: “Bruno. You’ve been tangoed!!”

“That blokes been in the cocoa powder,” another person shared.

“Bruno or Madge from Benidorm on #theoneshow,” a third remarked, referencing he infamous sun-seeking character.

“FFS Bruno doing a good Ross Geller impression #theoneshow,” a fourth said, referencing an episode of the sitcom Friends.

“It’s the Turkey teeth making him look browned wtaf #TheOneShow,” a fifth mentioned.

“Who is the Umpah Loompah on #TheOneShow?” a viewer questioned.

“Tonioli definitely fell into a vat of Cuprinol #theoneshow,” another said.

“Could be my Nan’s TV or is Bruno naturally tanned?” another person joked.

‘Love him!’

Others couldn’t wait for the return of Bruno on the BGT judging panel.

“He’s a breath of fresh air – just what the show needs,” said one on Instagram.

“Love him, can’t wait for Saturday,” another commented online.

Read more: Bruno Tonioli reveals ‘the truth’ behind his Britain’s Got Talent judging job

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.