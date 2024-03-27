Inside Ben Shephard’s private island wedding to wife Annie: Cocktails, guests and why Kate Garraway wasn’t invited

Ben Shephard has largely kept his 20-year marriage to wife, Annie, very private. However, their elegant wedding ceremony was certainly something to shout about.

The happy couple, who share two sons, said “I do” on a stunning private island with idyllic photography and free-flowing cocktails.

Ben now hosts This Morning (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Ben Shephard and wife Annie wed on a private island in Devon

The pair got married in Devon, at the Burgh Island Hotel, on March 25 2004. On the hotel’s website, the secluded spot is described as: “A spectacularly iconic Art Deco landmark on its own tidal island, surrounded by golden beaches and silver seas.”

Dubbed as one of the most romantic settings in the country, the spot boasts tennis courts, a mermaid pool, spa and croquet.

But not only does the island have a variety of amenities, the stunning landscape provides guests with sensational views over the water and dramatic cliff edges.

A one night stay in the hotel’s grand suite can set you back up to £820 – so Ben and Annie’s ceremony must have come at an eye-watering cost.

This is undoubtedly one of the most romantic locations for weddings.

Detailing their wedding offerings, the island’s website reads: “This is undoubtedly one of the most romantic locations for weddings in Devon. A Hotel and a Smuggler’s Inn set on a tidal island, surrounded by sea, sunshine and drama, and at low tide, accessible over the virgin beach.

“The surrounding scenery and landscape is what makes a wedding so utterly magical and memorable and here at Burgh Island, we have what it takes to go above and beyond to make your wedding day the best.”

Ben Shephard and wife Annie recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary (Credit: James Shaw/Shutterstock)

Ben Shephard’s wedding: Stunning photography

This Morning host Ben has previously showed off his and Annie’s jaw-dropping ceremony, by sharing snaps of their wedding on Instagram. In the photos, Ben and Annie can be seen walking across the sand with a red umbrella, surrounded by several guests.

The image is tinted with a sepia filter, with attention drawn to the red umbrella Ben is holding. He also shared an adorable snap of the pair holding hands outside a historic building, with both of them seemingly beaming in laughter.

He gushed in the caption: “13 years ago today I somehow managed to persuade Annie to say yes. Still amazes me to this day that she did. I’m very lucky – I do miss those SuperNoodles though.”

Ben has also shared a black and white photo from their special day, where he can be seen holding a smiling Annie and placing a kiss on her cheek.

He wrote alongside the romantic photo: “Me + Mrs S have made it to another year – 16yrs married which seems all the more significant with what’s going on. Fair 2 say there are worse people to have to social distance with.”

Ben and Annie celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary during the pandemic.

Ben Shephard’s wife rocked a silk wedding dress

Annie looked beautiful on their special day. She opted for a chic ensemble, with a white fur coat and an elegant white silk dress.

Meanwhile, Ben wore a classic black suit with a white shirt. In one snap, Ben could be seen holding Annie’s wedding heels, likely so she could enjoy a walk along the sand.

The shoes were a timeless, stiletto style, which complemented her contemporary outfit. Annie also rocked a short hair style, with her brunette locks waved into a neat bob.

Ben presented Good Morning Britain with Kate Garraway (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway wasn’t invited to Ben Shephard’s wedding

Despite the former GMB co-hosts being very close, Kate didn’t snag an invite to the idyllic ceremony.

Kate has previously joked about why she wasn’t invited on the show. She quipped: “Just to let you know for Ben’s wedding I was Group Z – didn’t get an invite. It’s been a few years now, still stings.”

Suggesting the wedding was a small, intimate affair, Ben said: “Yep. No one came.”

He then added: “Literally. There was too many people at my wedding quite frankly, including me.”

‘Perfect’ return to their wedding venue

Ben didn’t post about their 20th wedding anniversary earlier this week. But, back in 2020, he paid tribute to their romantic affair, whilst celebrating Annie’s birthday. He took her for dinner at their wedding spot.

Ben detailed on social media: “Perfect birthday tea for @mrsannieshephard at the place where it all began and we tied the knot @burghislandhotel so many years ago.”

He added: “So lovely to catch up with Gary the barman who’s been here since time began. Trust me his cocktails are just as good and worth coming back for 17 yrs after we first experienced them! Thanks to all we’ll be back.”

