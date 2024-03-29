Tipping Point star Ben Shephard was once jokingly chastised over his “naughty” behaviour by Lorraine Kelly – and was even ‘snubbed’ from a party she was hosting because of it.

The ITV favourites are good pals and have been for years. Ben recently swapped GMB for This Morning, while Lorraine has had her own breakfast show on the channel since 2014.

But it turns out that when Lorraine was planning a big do, she failed to invite Ben – and joked it was down to his “disrespectful” behaviour.

Ben’s cheeky behaviour got him in trouble with Lorraine (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Tipping Point star Ben Shephard not invited to Lorraine’s party

Back in May 2023, Lorraine told viewers she was planning a garden party to celebrate King Charles’ Coronation. But it seems there was one ITV star that failed to get an invite.

Kate Garraway announced: “Lorraine is having a Coronation special garden party, which I’ve been invited to, Ben.”

Ben then asked: “Have you?” To which Lorraine expressed her excitement. But Ben was not too impressed.

Lorraine didn’t invite Ben to the party (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine jokes Ben is ‘disrespectful’

Chiming in and again, Ben added: “Hold on, not me?” Lorraine then responded: “No, because you’re naughty. You know what happened last time you had a kilt on and you showed me your bum.”

No, that’s for private.

She went on: “I’m not having it, it’s disrespectful to His Majesty.” She then teased: “No, that’s for private.”

Ben and Cat This Morning

In other Ben Shephard news, he and Cat Deeley made their debut on This Morning earlier this month. But the show has faced another blow – however, it’s good news for Lorraine.

The ITV daytime show has been snubbed in this year’s BAFTA TV nominations. But fellow daytime shows Lorraine and Loose Women have been nominated. As well as that, Lorraine will be handed a special recognition award to celebrate her 40 years in the business.

Tipping Point Lucky Stars is on Good Friday at 5pm on ITV1.

