Ben Miller returns as Professor Jasper Tempest in series 3 of Professor T, a man serially unlucky in love – but, in real life, the actor is rather more lucky and dated a beautiful Hollywood A-lister before marrying his first wife.

The former Death in Paradise star is now married to his second wife, with whom he has two sons. He also has a famous celebrity lookalike, a long-standing friendship with Alexander Armstrong, and a unrivalled career.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actor and comedian Ben Miller, including his age, love life, best known roles, and his battle with OCD.

Ben Miller was the first ever Detective Inspector – Richard Poole – in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Who was the first detective in Death in Paradise?

Ben Miller’s character DI Richard Poole was the first British police inspector assigned to Saint Marie in series one of the show.

In 2011, the character arrived on the island to investigate the previous inspector’s murder. Richard was described as “an English eccentric with a hatred for island life”.

Despite his dislike for the island and inexperience with tropical weather, he often showed himself to be a psychological genius. In series two, he became more content with island life and returned in series three only to be killed off!

It’s suffice to say he remains a fan favourite even 10 years later.

When and why did Ben Miller leave Death in Paradise?

Richard was killed off in the first episode of Death in Paradise series three in 2014. He was brutally murdered at a Cambridge University reunion.

A fellow student stabbed him to death with an ice pick when he threatened to expose her identity theft. Richard was succeeded by DI Humphrey Goodman, played by Kris Marshall.

In reality, actor Ben Miller left “the job of a lifetime” for family reasons. He said at the time: “I arrived out here for the first series and within a few weeks my wife, Jessica, discovered she was pregnant. That threw everything because it meant she couldn’t come and visit me for the six months I was out here.”

He also revealed his son Sonny didn’t recognise him when he returned at the end of season two. Ben added: “My personal circumstances just made it too complicated, but I will miss it like a lung. I love it here.”

Actor Ben Miller snow plays Professor Jasper Tempest in Professor T (Credit: ITV)

Richard Poole made surprise return to Death in Paradise in 2021

Death in Paradise fans were thriller when Ben Miller made a special cameo in episode six of Death in Paradise (Friday, February 5, 2021).

The hit Caribbean-based crime drama featured his return in a special double-bill to mark its 10th anniversary. Fan favourite Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) also returned at the end of episode five.

The BBC said that a cryptic clue “from beyond the grave” would reopen a case Commissioner Patterson thought he had solved some 20 years earlier. He reached out to Camille for help.

Meanwhile, Richard returned as a ghost. Or rather, a figment of DS Camille Bordey’s imagination. Having returned to Saint Marie after the attack on her mother Catherine Bordey (Elizabeth Bourgine), Camille sat alone on the beach full of emotional torment about whether her mother would survive.

Then, suddenly, Richard Poole appeared as a vision in a suit. He dispensed wisdom and urged her to live in the present.

Talking about his reappearance, Ben Miller said on GMB: “No one was more surprised than me when the script arrived. But it’s very cleverly and beautifully done actually.

“I am playing Richard Poole and there’s been a lot of speculation by the fans [as to how the character returns]. The one I liked is coming back as a zombie.”

Viewers loved the return of Richard and Camille in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

What else has Ben Miller starred in?

Ben is just as famous for his comedy as for his acting. He’s been on our screens for three decades, since his first ever TV appearance as PC Watkins in Murder Most Horrid in 1991.

He starred in French and Saunders, Paul Merton: The Series and Saturday Live before getting his own sketch show alongside pal Alexander Armstrong.

Pointless host Xander and Ben starred in The Armstrong and Miller Show between 1997 to 2001, and 2007 to 2010. Ben later joined the cast of Johnny English as Bough, Johnny’s Sidekick.

Ben has also starred in Doc Martin, The Worst Week of My Life, Popetown, Moving Wallpaper and Episodes. Between 2007 and 2010, Ben portrayed James Lister in Primeval.

Between 2011 and 2014, he became DI Richard Poole in Death in Paradise. Since then, he’s appeared in Doctor Who, Horrible Histories, Asylum, Ballot Monkeys and Paddington 2 and Johnny English Strikes Again.

He even cropped up in Netflix’s huge hit Bridgerton as Lord Featherington! More recently, Ben portrays Professor Jasper Tempest in ITV drama Professor T.

In 2024, he’ll play Julian Hartswood in the upcoming TV series Austin. It will follow illustrator Julian after an offensive post he shares goes viral. His career seems over until his neuro-divergent son Austin suddenly arrives. Embracing Austin may be Julian’s path to redemption if he and wife Ingrid can move past his mistakes…

Ben also writes children’s books. They include Diary of a Big Bad Wolf, Once Upon a Legend, The Boy Who Made the World Disappear, and Diary of a Christmas Elf.

How old is Ben Miller? Where is he from?

Bennet Evan Miller was born on February 24, 1966, in London. Although he grew up in Nantwich, Cheshire.

At the time of writing, he’s currently 58 years old.

Ben Miller used to date Rachel Weisz, who is now the wife of Daniel Craig! (Credit: Dara Kushner/INSTARimages.com)

Did Ben Miller date Rachel Weisz?

Yes, Ben Miller counts Hollywood A-lister Rachel Weisz as one of his ex-girlfriends.

Ben and Rachel met before they were both famous. While studying at Catharine’s College, Cambridge, as an undergraduate, Ben took part in theatre productions with his then-girlfriend Rachel Weisz.

Talking about their relationship in 2011 with the Mail Online, Ben revealed: “I joined the Footlights drama club and met a lot of creative, witty people including Rachel Weisz, who was my girlfriend for a time.

“Footlights gave me enormous confidence and being around people who were so funny and clever was wonderful.”

Having joined Footlights in 1989, Ben also worked alongside comedian Andy Parsons, screenwriter David Wolstencroft, and TV presenter Sue Perkins. It was shortly after this that Ben and Alexander Armstrong met, and started collaborating.

Who is the wife of Ben Miller?

Ben has been married to production executive Jessica Parker since 2013. She is the daughter of musician Alan Parker. Ben and Jessica have two children together, and live in Gloucestershire.

Previously, Ben was married to The Inbetweeners actress Belinda Stewart-Wilson. She played Polly McKenzie in the comedy. They wed in 2004, and had a son called Jackson in 2006, while living in Highbury. Sadly, they divorced in 2011.

Belinda most recently portrayed Elizabeth in the film Licence to Drive. She also played Sarah Green in the Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Stay Close.

Speaking about their relationship, he said in 2010: “I very much wanted the perfect nuclear family, and I came from the perfect nuclear family. But, like so many people, that isn’t the way things have worked out. I’m very lucky in that Belinda and I are good friends.”

He has also admitted that his divorce was a crisis period in his life. He said: “When I was getting divorced, I did see a therapist every week and I found that really helpful. I would recommend it if you’re going through a tough time.”

Ben Miller and his first wife Belinda Stewart-Wilson lived together in Highbury, London (Credit: Mike Lawn/Shutterstock)

Does Ben Miller have children with his wife?

Ben has three children. His eldest son Sonny, now 18, is from his first marriage to Belinda Stewart-Wilson.

The actor and writer went on to have two more children with his second wife – Harrison, 12, and Lana, nine.

He cites his kids as the main reason for leaving Death in Paradise.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2010, Ben said: “My wife and I have been separated for a while but we have an arrangement where Sonny spends half the time with me and half the time with her.”

Are Ben Miller and Alexander Armstrong still friends?

Ben Miller and former comedy partner Alexander Armstrong first met outside a World Party gig in Cambridge in 1990. Ben was doing a PhD and Xander was doing his undergrad degree.

Talking about friendship, Ben told The Independent in 2009: “When Xander graduated, he came to London and was in a play with my flatmate, Jez Butterworth. He was the funniest person I’d ever seen. It was like a thunderbolt. I thought: “I should be doing a double act with that guy.”

He adds: “We’re such different personalities – he’s an optimist, I’m a pessimist, he’s outgoing, I’m introverted. But we shared a sense of humour. I’d been doing one-man stand-up, but as soon as we started working together I realised it was much more fun.”

Alexander admits they “had a bit of a falling out in 2002” after “yearning for a bit of freedom”. However, after building separate careers, they stayed friends.

Xander has said: “Ben and I now have a much better relationship because we’re more assured in our separate selves.”

The pair remain friends and now “hang out usually with our kids”.

Ben Miller and his wife Jessica Parker pictured in 2014 (Credit: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)

Ben Miller on how he keeps his OCD in check

Actor Ben has spoken openly about his Obsessive Compulsive Disorder diagnosis, which was particularly bad during his younger years. There once was a time when he would touch things repeatedly, obsessively and endlessly counting the number of times he tapped the table, the sideboard or a chair.

Talking to the The Independent in 2022, he said: “My OCD took the form of counting things, touching objects a certain number of times. I was never a person who thought, ‘I’ve left the gas on, I’d better go and check’.

“I have quite a mathematical mind, and it would be constantly about manipulating geometric shapes.”

He revealed that his OCD was triggered as “a way of coping with anxiety”. He claims meditation and CBT [Cognitive Behavioural Therapy] “really helped”, but has also tried reflexology, ashwagandha [a medicinal herb], and Reiki.

Ben now admits he still suffers from anxiety, and the behaviours come back when he is stressed or anxious. He says walking his Goldendoodle Stevie – named after Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks – is also “therapy”.

Who does Ben Miller look like?

Ben Miller appears to have several celebrity lookalikes!

Fans of the TV star have claimed he looks like Rob Brydon, and/or Anton DuBeke. But there are even others who believe he looks like female actress Frances McDormand!

Speaking to the Guardian in 2020, Ben said: “If looks were gears, I’d be in neutral. I’ve always had a face that people think belongs to someone else.

“Rob Brydon and I get mistaken for each other a lot, and he sends me texts to update me on his encounters. When it happens to me, I sometimes just take credit for his work. I could never see the resemblance until we both appeared on QI and they dressed us identically and sat us next to each other. Then I had to admit it.”

He adds: “I get Anton du Beke all the time, particularly when Strictly is on.”

