The final episode of Winterwatch aired on BBC Two tonight (January 24), and before the series returns in the spring, there’s a few things that the programme makers really need to address.

Helmed by Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and the lovely Iolo Williams, the Watches used to be broadcast over spring, autumn and winter. And they used to run for two weeks.

Not any more, though. We’ve said goodbye to a fortnight of programming and Autumnwatch has been reduced to a mere bit-part on The One Show.

They’re just two of the things Watches fans are now calling on the BBC to change. But they’re by no means the only things fans want to see in a shake-up to the franchise…

Chris Packham has long been a firm favourite on Winterwatch and its sister shows (Credit: BBC)

Winterwatch fans want more episodes

We’re backing fans’ plea for the BBC to put Winterwatch – and Springwatch – on for longer than just four days. Four hour-long episodes just don’t provide enough time for fans to enjoy all the spoils of the season.

“Winterwatch should be on for two weeks,” said one. “Why only four days??? Why not two weeks or three weeks??? Four days is not enough!” slammed another.

“Shame such a short series. Should be on next week as well. Also bring back Autumnwatch – not just as short clips in The One Show.”

Bring back Autumnwatch!

That last little tweet bring us nicely onto our next point… Bring back Autumnwatch!

Autumn is undoubtedly one of the natural world’s most beautiful seasons, and viewers are right in declaring it’s an insult to reduce it to a series of short clips on The One Show.

Surely in light of such backlash, the BBC should consider bringing it back?

Dumbing down so much you now need a microscope to see anything worth watching!

“How have the massive [bleep]s at @BBCTwo cancelled #Autumnwatch. Literally one of the very few things making the TV License worthwhile. Madness!” said one.

“They never should have cancelled #Autumnwatch!” declared another.

“Well @BBCOne is a bit of a joke, isn’t it. #AutumnWatch cancelled except for a five-minute outing on the constantly sad #oneshow. Dumbing down so much you now need a microscope to see anything worth watching!” another raged.

“As if #autumnwatch has been cancelled!!! @BBC shame on you! We all need the nature in our life’s, it’s doing so badly in this country at the moment,” another fumed.

When she’s not Dancing On Ice, Michaela Strachan is getting back to nature (Credit: BBC)

Changes to the Mindfulness Moment

After a long hard day at the office, there’s nothing we love more than a touch of mindfulness (okay, other than perhaps a glass of wine).

The first show in this year’s Winterwatch featured a “director’s cut” of the daily Mindfulness Moment – meaning it was more than two minutes and 30 seconds long, a whole minute longer than usual.

And it certainly didn’t go amiss with those chilling at home.

“Is there any chance that the mindfulness moment could be this long every time instead of the usual 90 seconds? It was so much more relaxing!” said one blissed-out viewer.

A simple fix, surely?

Time to get social, Winterwatch

Among the most prominent complaints on social media is a lack of social media presence from the Watches.

Some viewers have speculated it’s due to an exercise in cost-cutting. Others reckon regardless of the reasons behind the decision, it’s a shame. After all, the hashtag is often one of the best things about watching the show…

“Such a shame @BBCSpringwatch are not tweeting any more. They have a small presence on Bluesky, but it’s not the same sadly,” said another.

“It’s rather disrespectful of the #Winterwatch team for not informing fans they have left this platform. I said this yesterday and I say it again something doesn’t feel right about the show. Budget cuts? I don’t know,” speculated a second.

“Why is nobody running the @BBCSpringwatch X/Twitter?” asked another.

Iolo Williams is one of the newer faces to join the show (Credit: BBC)

Springwatch will be next up!

With Winterwatch now all done and dusted, the baton will soon hand over to Springwatch. And not just any old Springwatch. A 20th anniversary special of Springwatch! So we’re expecting big things, BBC… perhaps even a change in the presenting line-up!

Speaking to Virgin Radio, Chris Packham said: “We’re very conscious of the fact that it’s an anniversary, we’ll certainly be conducting a review looking back not only at the way species populations have changed [over the course of the 20 years] due to climate breakdown and various other factors, but also the way that we make the programme.”

He added: “In 20 years, technology has changed quite radically, and we are able to do things now which we couldn’t do five years ago, let alone 20.”

He also teased: “Hopefully we’ll be reaching out to some former presenters,” mentioning original Springwatch hosts Kate Humble and Bill Oddie as potential examples.

“It would be great to bring everyone back together to talk about how things were and how things are.”

Read more: Why death threats and an arson attack won’t silence Chris Packham

So do you think changes need to be made? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.