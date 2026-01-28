BBC One finally confirms start date of Jack Thorne’s much-anticipated Lord of the Flies adaptation

Lord of the Flies is one of those books almost everyone’s heard of (even if you haven’t read it) – and now, more than 70 years after it first shocked readers, it’s heading to our screens in a brand new BBC One adaptation from Jack Thorne.

The broadcaster has officially confirmed when it will land, and judging by the first images, this is going to be a brutal watch.

With a largely unknown cast of young actors stepping into some very famous shoes, the BBC’s take on William Golding’s novel promises intensity, tension and plenty of uncomfortable moments. If these early glimpses are anything to go by, viewers should brace themselves.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC One adaptation of Lord of the Flies – from plot and cast to filming locations, episode details and start date.

Young actor David McKenna portrays the pivotal character of Piggy in Lord of the Flies [Credit: BBC/Eleven]

What is the plot of Lord of the Flies?

Lord of the Flies centres on a group of schoolboys who survive a terrifying plane crash, only to find themselves marooned on a tropical island with no adults to guide them.

Determined to stay civilised, the frightened boys attempt to organise themselves and survive. Ralph emerges as leader, backed by the intelligent and thoughtful Piggy.

But not everyone is keen to follow the rules. Jack, responsible for the signal fire, becomes increasingly obsessed with hunting and power. As he challenges Ralph’s authority, cracks begin to appear… Some of the boys are drawn away, and order quickly unravels. What follows is a disturbing slide into violence and savagery.

Three-time BAFTA winner Marc Munden, known for Help, directed the series.

Where was it filmed?

Filming took place on location in Malaysia, with further shoots planned in the UK later this year.

Malaysia’s lush landscapes and island beaches provide the backdrop for the series. The cast and crew of Crazy Rich Asians also used the beautiful country as a filming location.

The cast of Lord of the Flies are young and largely unknown [Credit: BBC]

Who is in the cast of Lord of the Flies?

More than 30 young actors make up the cast, many of whom are appearing on screen professionally for the first time. Together, they play the island’s “biguns” and “littluns”.

The main cast includes:

Winston Sawyers as Ralph.

Lox Pratt as Jack.

David McKenna as Piggy.

Ike Talbut as Simon.

Thomas Connor as Roger.

Noah and Cassius Flemming as twins Sam and Eric.

Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice.

Tom Page-Turner as Bill.

Is it based on a book?

Yes – the series adapts William Golding’s classic novel Lord of the Flies, first published in 1954. It was Golding’s debut novel and was initially released by Faber when he was still an unknown author.

Over the decades, the book has become a staple of English literature and the school curriculum, selling more than 10 million copies worldwide. Golding went on to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1983, and in 2019 BBC News named Lord of the Flies one of the 100 most inspiring novels.

Author Kingsley Amis once described it as “terrifying and haunting”.

What is Jack Thorne famous for?

Multi-BAFTA award-winning writer Jack Thorne has adapted the novel for television for the first time. Staying true to Golding’s original setting in the early 1950s on an unnamed Pacific island, the adaptation leans into the novel’s emotional core, exploring themes of human nature, lost innocence and boyhood masculinity.

The series has been made with the support of William Golding’s family. Thorne is best known for the Netflix hit Adolescence, as well as This is England ’90, Kiri and The Accident.

He has also adapted His Dark Materials, Help and Enola Holmes, and more recently created Toxic Town for Netflix and The Hack for ITV.

Piggy and Ralph try to maintain order when their plan crashes – with no adults [Credit: BBC]

Has there been any other Lord of the Flies adaptations?

This marks the first ever television adaptation of Lord of the Flies. However, the novel has previously been adapted for film.

The most notable versions include the 1990 film starring Balthazar Getty and an earlier 1960 adaptation directed by Peter Brook.

How many episodes is it?

The series consists of four one-hour episodes.

Each episode is titled after a central character – Ralph, Piggy, Simon and Jack – offering different perspectives on the boys’ shared ordeal and how each copes with life on the island.

When’s the start date? How many I watch it?

All episodes of Lord of the Flies will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 8 February.

BBC One will air the series weekly from 9pm on the same night.

What music is used in the series?

Three highly celebrated artists created the original music. Composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer provides the score, and is known for his work on The White Lotus, Smile and National Treasure.

The main theme and additional music come from Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve of Bleeding Fingers Music. Zimmer’s credits include Dune, Planet Earth and The Lion King, while Talve has worked on Tattooist of Auschwitz and Prehistoric Planet.

All episodes of Lord of the Flies will be on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday, February 08, 2026 and BBC One will air the series weekly from 9pm that night.