Bake Off viewers slam ‘unnecessary’ opening to new series as Noel Fielding’s appearance distracts them

The eagerly awaited 2024 series of the Great British Bake Off left fans in an uproar just minutes into its premiere.

The show’s Barbie-themed opening had viewers cringing at what they deemed an “unnecessary” and “bizarre” start.

Anticipation had been high for the return of the series, with many fans excited to see hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding join forces with iconic judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

However, the show’s premiere last night led to a drastic shift in mood.

The opening skit showed Alison descending from the sky in a pink dress and blonde wig. In a nod to the Barbie movie, she exclaimed in an exaggerated American accent: “Ah, another delicious day in Bake Off Land.”

Donning a head-to-toe pink ensemble and blonde wig, Noel greeted her with: “Hi Barbie Alison.”

The skit escalated with appearances from Paul and Prue. The two judges were dressed as Ken and Weird Barbie.

As the skit continued, the hosts engaged in a lighthearted dispute over who could claim the Barbie title.

Alison was dressed as Barbie! (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers react

However, the attempt at humour did not land well with a portion of the audience.

Viewers swiftly took to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

One viewer complained: “Well, I WAS going to watch #GBBO on +1. Managed about 6 seconds of that twat Fielding pretending to be #Barbie & switched off.”

Others labelled the sketch as “cringe” and “bizarre”.

Noel and Alison transformed into Barbie! (Credit: Channel 4)

“I love Bake Off but do we really need the corny, crappy intros? Sorry but they are really cringy and unnecessary,” one viewer questioned on Instagram.

“Bake Off doesn’t need all the rubbish at the beginning,” another agreed.

Some fans hit out at Noel’s Barbie look.

“Noel I’m slightly uncomfortable that you look so great… lol,” one viewer quipped. Another wrote: “Noel is killing me with that look!”

Despite the backlash, not all feedback was negative. Some viewers enjoyed the unexpected opening.

“I haven’t watched this show for years… but that Barbie intro really did make me giggle ngl #GBBO,” one fan tweeted.

There was also love for Prue’s portrayal of “weird Barbie”, with one fan gushing: “I’m obsessed with Prue as weird Barbie! So perfect!”

“I love this show from the second it starts to the final moment! I love all of these hosts as well each in their own special way! Don’t change a thing!” Another fan agreed.

