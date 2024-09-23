ABBA singer and songwriter Björn Ulvaeus, 79, has shared a romantic glimpse into his wedding, which happened over the weekend. The beloved Swedish star wed his partner, Christina Sas, 51, in a dreamy ceremony in Copenhagen, attended by friends and family.

Björn took to Instagram to detail the ceremony. Evidently, fans appeared amazed at his wonderful announcement…

ABBA star Björn Ulvaeus shares wedding announcement

Björn’s caption read: “Today on the 21st of September 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark. They met in Nürnberg in 2021 in connection with the release of ABBA’s last album Voyage and started dating in the spring of 2022.

“The wedding took place in Copenhagen in the presence of close friends and family. Sandi Toksvig, Anne Linnet and Kaya Brüel generously performed and made the evening extra special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Björn Ulvaeus (@bjornulvaeus)

The Eurovision star could be seen sporting a chic navy suit, alongside Christina who looked stunning in a sage green gown. In the photos, taken by photographer Krestine Havemann, the happy couple posed against an idyllic backdrop of luscious trees and blue skies.

GBBO star Sandi Toksvig also appeared in the snaps, wearing a ceremonial ensemble as she acted as officiant.

Amazed by Björn’s news, plenty of ABBA fans flocked to the comment section to share their congratulations. One penned: “ABBA member getting married?? Did not have on my 2024 Bingo…. Congratulations.” [sic]

Another wrote: “How lovely. Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Congrats young couple.”

“Many congratulations on your day. Lovely picture,” chimed in a fourth.

ABB shot to fame in 1974 (Credit: SPA/dana press/Shutterstock)

Björn Ulvaeus news

According to reports, Sandi Toksvig has been friends with Björn since they worked together on the theatrical show Mamma Mia! The Party in 2018. Consequently, she was chosen to officiate the ceremony.

Björn has been married twice. Most famously he married ABBA bandmate Agnetha in 1971. The pair share two children, Linda, 49, and Peter, 44. Unfortunately, they later divorced in 1980.

Björn also married Lena Kallersjo. They were married for 41 years. Ultimately, they split in 2022. They share two children, Emma Eleonor and Anna Linnea.

Björn was wed to Lena, whom he shares two children with, for 41 years (Credit: Jennifer Graylock / Flynetpictures.com)

“After many wonderful and eventful years, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a statement at the time.

Concluding their split announcement with: “We remain close friends and will continue to celebrate our grandchildren’s birthdays and other family holidays together.”

Read more: Richard Madeley fights back tears as he admits feeling ‘completely floored’ by Sir Terry Wogan’s death

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.