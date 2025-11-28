Anton Du Beke confirmed in line-up for The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2025

Anton Du Beke is swapping Strictly Come Dancing for a spot of handicraft after being announced in the line-up for the Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2025.

The ballroom dancer and Strictly judge is heading into the workroom next month with three other celebrity competitors.

The other famous faces joining Anton are comedian and Celebrity Traitors star Lucy Beaumont, Gladiators star Tom Wilson and actress Susan Wokoma.

In their first challenge, they will have to add a twist to a pattern for a Christmas present sack. They will then have to turn second-hand party clothes into an outfit inspired by The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Lastly, the celerity contestants will make an outfit for real-life models inspired by their favourite Christmas treat. Sounds easy, right?!

Anton Du Beke is heading to the sewing room for the Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special (Credit: BBC)

The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2025: Anton Du Beke joins the line-up

Viewers will know Anton as a former Strictly professional dancer. He has been with the show since it first aired in 2004, making him the only dancer who has appeared in every series.

In 2021, he swapped his dancing shoes for a judge’s chair after covering for Bruno Tonioli for a few episodes in 2020.

But while we know Anton, 59, can dance, how will he fare with a sewing machine?

The Traitors murdered Lucy Beaumont on Celebrity Traitors but will the sewing bee judges be so harsh? (Credit: BBC)

Lucy Beaumont swaps Traitors for the Sewing Bee

Joining Anton is Lucy, who is fresh from her stint on Celebrity Traitors. Fans were fuming when the three Traitors — Alan Carr, Cat Burns and Jonathan Ross – murdered Lucy in plain sight on the show.

Lucy, 42, often appears on numerous TV shows, including Taskmaster, Would I Lie To You and Celebrity Gogglebox.

Susan recently appeared on Saturday night hit, The Wheel (Credit: BBC/Hungry McBear/Gary Moyes)

Susan Wokoma heads into the sewing room

Susan, 37, gained recognition for her role as Edith in the Enola Holmes films.

She has also starred as Fola in Cheaters, Cynthia in Chewing Gum and Raquel in Crazyhead. Most recently, she appeared in Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

Tom as Hammer in Gladiators (Credit: BBC/Graeme Hunter/Hungry Bear Media Ltd)

The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special: Tom Wilson

Better known to Gladiators fans as Hammer, Tom joined the family-favourite Saturday night show in the second series.

Tom is a British rowing champion, known for his strength, speed and size. But, does the 32-year-old have what it takes to impress the judges in the sewing room this Christmas?

The Great British Sewing Bee’s new host

The celebrity announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that actor and comedian Sophie Willan will be taking over from Sara Pascoe as presenter for the Christmas special and new series.

BBC Commissioning Editor Cal Turner said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sophie to The Great British Sewing Bee. With her boundless enthusiasm and energy, Sophie will bring her own unique spark to the sewing room.”

Judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young will also return to cast their expert eyes over proceedings this Christmas.

Patrick has been a staple in the show since it landed on our screens back in 2013. Esme joined the series a few years later in 2016.

Anton, Lucy, Susan and Tom have joined Sewing Bee this Christmas (Credit: BBC/Love Productions/Neil Sherwood)

When is the Christmas special

The BBC is yet to confirm the exact date we can tune in the watch the Christmas special of The Great British Sewing Bee. But the festive season is just around the corner, so it is only a matter of weeks.

We can’t wait to see what everyone rustles up in the workroom? One of these four might have an untapped natural talent we knew nothing about. Can’t wait!

The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December 2025.