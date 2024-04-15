In latest Alison Hammond news, Lorraine viewers lashed out at the telly fave earlier today (Monday April 15) as she opened up about her upcoming first episode of For the Love of Dogs.

Alison, 49, has taken over from the legendary late Paul O’Grady for the twelfth series of the ITV programme. For the Love of Dogs returns to the box for a new run tomorrow (Tuesday April 16) evening.

But while the This Morning and Great British Bake Off host is beloved by her legions of fans, not everyone watching her interview on Lorraine appeared convinced she is the right presenter for the FTLOD gig.

Alison Hammond cradles a very small puppy in a preview for the new series of For the Love of Dogs (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond news

During her chat with host Lorraine Kelly, Alison said how she has a “natural affinity for dogs, they just absolutely warm to me.”

Dogs just absolutely warm to me.

She also noted how she would consider adopting from Battersea’s famous animal home, central to For the Love of Dogs, in the future.

“I’ve realised from doing the show is you have to be responsible and my life is so busy at the moment and I want to be there for my dog when I have a dog when I’m older,” Alison said.

She also joked: “I never had a dog growing up. I always wanted one but I always noticed when I went round to my friend’s house they always wanted a piece of the Hammond!”

Alison Hammond ‘never had a dog growing up’ (Credit: ITV)

How fans reacted to Alison on Lorraine today

However, amid negative reactions to Alison’s casting from trolls, other objections were raised on social media.

“She’s never going to get a dog. She doesn’t really like them,” claimed one viewer.

They seethed on: “This is purely performative. Paul had a houseful of them and adopted more.”

Another social media user baselessly said they wouldn’t ever be ‘convinced’ Alison likes dogs.

Meanwhile, someone else suggested Alison isn’t ‘qualified’ to host FLOTD.

They spluttered: “@itv #Lorraine absolutely outrageous that someone with no known animal rescue care awareness campaigns like @AlisonHammond given another job she has no background for! #Disgracefulchoice.”

Some of Lorraine’s viewers had their say about Alison Hammond on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, another furious commenter accused the TV star: “Your love of dogs stops at your pay check! #Lorraine.”

And another apparent fan added: “I absolutely love Alison but I don’t believe she’s the right person for For the Love of Dogs #Lorraine.”

However, someone said: “Paul would approve of this choice.”

Another defended Alison against the trolls, writing: “Just because she never owned does not mean she does not like dogs. Alison might not of been in a position to own a dog. Don’t judge, this world would be so much nicer if people did not judge.”

Another agreed, adding: “Paul adored Alison, his husband reassured her he would be so happy she’s taking over.”

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

