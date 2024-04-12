Alison Hammond feeds abandoned puppy in heartwarming first look at For the Love of Dogs return

Alison Hammond bottle feeds a puppy who was abandoned in a heartwarming first look at the new series of For the Love of Dogs.

The This Morning presenter has taken over the role from the late Paul O’Grady, who died last March.

Paul’s beloved show, For the Love of Dogs, will return for a new series next Tuesday (April 16) with Alison at the helm. She’ll visit Battersea to see the latest animals who are receiving care.

Alison Hammond is the new host of For the Love of Dogs (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on For the Love of Dogs

In a first look released by ITV today, Alison feeds a little three-week-old puppy called Oscar who was heartbreakingly abandoned in a bin.

Alison gushes: “Oh, he’s beautiful.”

A Battersea staff member tells Alison: “Oscar, uinfortunately, was found in a bin.”

Alison exclaims: “In a bin?! Who would put a lovely little puppy in a bin?”

The staff member reveals she has to be up with little Oscar every few hours to feed him. And, to the delight of Alison, she’s told that Oscar is due a feed.

Alison bottle feeds a puppy in the first episode of For the Love of Dogs (Credit: ITV)

For the Love of Dogs first look

Alison then gets the chance to bottle feed Oscar, as she gushes: “This is the best day of my life. Honestly, it takes me back to when I was a mum feeding my baby,” before burping Oscar.

She then asks: “How you could ever throw this away?” as she cuddles the adorable pup.

Later in the episode, Alison meets a nine-year-old spaniel called Nelly. Nelly arrived at Battersea after her owner fell ill and could no longer take care of her.

Alison helps as Nelly has her eye medication. She then gives her a cuddle ahead of her operation.

Little Oscar gets cuddles from Alison (Credit: ITV)

Then, Alison heads out to the paddocks to meet a spaniel-terrier cross – who is hoping to get a job as a sniffer dog.

Speaking about the series, Alison said in a statement: “Every time I know I’m going to Battersea it’s like I’m having a therapy day…it’s just lovely meeting the dogs and hearing their stories.

Honestly, it takes me back to when I was a mum feeding my baby.

“Sometimes it’s hard and they face life-changing surgeries, but seeing how they thrive afterwards and how much love and attention the staff put into these dogs is just incredible.”

For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond is on Tuesday at 8pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

