Alison Hammond in clapback over ‘sexist, racist, sizeist’ abuse levelled at her ‘big chubby body’

Host of Great British Bake Off Alison Hammond previously hit back at her haters after they had something to say about her.

Alison, known for her larger than life personality, rose to fame after appearing on Big Brother in 2002. Since the show, she has morphed into one of the UK’s most beloved presenters, hosting shows from This Morning to Bake Off.

Alison Hammond ‘happy’ in her ‘beautiful black skin’

While presenting This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary in July, Alison admitted she has photos of herself hung up all over her home.

“I’ve got naked pictures everywhere all over my house,” she further revealed, stating that she sees “nothing wrong with it”.

Alison’s comments didn’t go unnoticed and caused a conversation with viewers online. Despite her infectious and hilarious personality, the TV star has still faced scrutiny by trolls.

While participating in an interview for The Observer, Alison was asked whether she believes the backlash she receives has anything to do with her sex or race.

“Or sizeist. Ultimately I don’t care what people think. That sounds like it doesn’t bother me. It does. But I think I’m good enough and it’s me I want to impress. Most people who criticise others don’t love themselves,” Alison said about accepting herself.

“I mean, I’m happy plodding along in my beautiful black skin in my big chubby body.”

Alison wants to get in the ‘best shape’ to ‘have another child’

The star will be celebrating her 50th birthday next year in February and is reportedly hoping to lose more weight after losing eight stone.

According to an inside source at Bella magazine, Alison is “loving how she looks right now” and feels “proud” of her weight loss.

“But she’s not done with her fitness journey yet. She wants to hit 50 with a bang. Now she can feel it approaching in the next six months, she is feeling more motivated than ever to get in the best shape of her life as she enters a new decade,” they added.

The source insisted that Alison getting fitter will better her chances of “wanting to have another child”.

Alison fronts the Great British Bake Off, Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4. It repeats Sunday October 20 at 5.50pm.

