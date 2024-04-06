Alex Jones announces break from The One Show after emotional interview leaves viewers ‘absolutely bawling’

The One Show will be lacking host Alex Jones for the next week as she heads off on holiday.

It came after Alex hosted a very emotional segment earlier on in the week.

Alex hosted last night’s show with Roman Kemp. And, after finishing up, she posted on Instagram that she’ll “miss” viewers as she heads off on a break.

Alex Jones is a fan-favourite on The One Show but she’s heading off on holiday (Credit: BBC)

The One Show host Alex Jones waves goodbye for a week

Posting a smiling mirror selfie on Instagram, Alex said: “The face of a woman who is off on holiday…….

“Thank you for watching this week and especially for all the lovely comments about last night’s One Big Thank you. The team is the best at finding the great stories. It was an emotional one. Still on @bbciplayer if you missed it.”

She then revealed when she’d return to our screens: “Back on @bbctheoneshow a week on Monday. Miss you.”

Viewers react

“Have a happy holiday,” said one.

“Enjoy your break,” said another The One Show fan.

A third commented: “See you soon!”

Mike got to say thank you to the cabin crew who saved his life (Credit: BBC)

‘You literally saved my life’

Her break comes after an emotional interview left viewers sobbing on Thursday night’s show.

Alex surprised four people who gained a bond for life following a near-death experience on a plane. Mike Butcher was jetting off Portugal when he stopped breathing on board the flight.

The brave cabin crew quickly sprung into action, rushing to his side and giving him CPR while waiting for the emergency services to arrive. Fortunately, the CPR administered saved Mike’s life before he was rushed to hospital.

Incredibly emotional segment. The very best in humanity.

Mike recovered but was keen to thank the cabin crew who had saved his life – and that’s where The One Show stepped in.

Viewers watched as Alex asked Mike about the incident that almost claimed his life, before giving him the chance to reunite with the three ladies who stepped in and saved him.

“Thank you, you literally saved my life,” he said, as the tears flowed on screen.

Viewers watching at home were similarly emotional.

“Incredibly emotional segment. The very best in humanity,” said one. “The segment with Mike and those incredible flight attendants has made me bawl like a baby. What an amazing story,” said another.

“Absolutely bawling!” said a third.

