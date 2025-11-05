Celebrity Traitors star Alan Carr ‘in talks for Chatty Man comeback’: ‘Everyone wants a piece of him’

Celebrity Traitors finalist Alan Carr has begun filming for a new BBC game show and is also in talks for a comeback of his iconic Chatty Man chat show, it has been reported.

The chat show aired for a final time with a Channel 4 Christmas special in 2017. However, given Alan’s stand-out performance as a Traitor on the first-ever celebrity series of the show, it’s now expected the chat show will return.

Alan Carr has reportedly begun filming for a new game show (Credit: Cover Images)

Alan Carr ‘films new show’ amid Chatty Man comeback

According to The Sun, the 49-year-old comic has already secretly filmed a pilot episode for a new prime-time celebrity-led BBC game show. It was reportedly shot last month as part of a “bumper deal” between Alan and the Beeb.

A source alleged: “Unquestionably, Alan is the hottest man on TV right now. Everyone wants a piece of him. But the BBC have acted quickly. Last week he was jetted out to a swanky European city for a day of filming a pilot.”

“It went well and now it’s just a matter of when, not if, this gets greenlit,” they continued, adding: “There is also talk of bringing back a version of Chatty Man. Alan has incredible contacts and would get some brilliant guests.”

ED! has contacted reps for Alan for comment on this story.

Alan Carr is one of the finalists on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Will Alan Carr win Celebrity Traitors?

The news comes as viewers anxiously await the final instalment of Celebrity Traitors. It will air on Thursday (November 7).

The hit BBC game show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, only has five contestants left. Alan and fellow Traitor Cat Burns must battle it out against Faithfuls Joe Marler, David Olusoga and Nick Mohammed, in the hope of winning £100,000 for their chosen charities.

The Celebrity Traitors final is on BBC One tomorrow night (November 6) at 9pm.

