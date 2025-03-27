A Place in the Sun viewers share concerns for ‘haunted’ house hunter: ‘If he’s got any sense he’ll stay in the UK’

Viewers of Channel 4 show A Place in the Sun were left concerned for a house hunter yesterday who had “the haunted look of a chap who isn’t allowed to express an opinion”.

Property expert Ben Hillman was tasked with helping golfers John and Adele find a Spanish holiday home within their budget of £100k.

The couple found their dream home overseas – but viewers joked that John would be better off in the UK, away from Adele.

Viewers claimed Adele was talking over John constantly (Credit: Channel 4)

Couple turn to Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun for dream home

John and Adele appeared on Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun episode that aired yesterday, hoping to find their Spanish holiday home. They saved up for 15 years to make their dream come true.

They accompanied Ben to Spain, as the property expert showed them five different properties. While some houses were within budget, a few exceeded their final offer.

Luckily, the couple found their dream home in Murcia, Spain, after making a cheeky offer of £80,000, which was rejected. They finally secured the deal for £85,840.

However, aside from their “low” offer, what caught viewers’ attention was Adele’s behaviour towards John.

The couple share a mutual love for golf and have been together for 13 years. And, even though they went house hunting together, Adele appeared to be calling the shots throughout.

For instance, John said he would love a property with an ocean view, but Adele wanted to be surrounded by lush greenery. Their final home was to Adele’s taste, and viewers waded in.

The pair found their dream home in the end (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers warn house hunter John

Many A Place in the Sun viewers implied Adele was talking over her partner, and it hardly seemed like he had any say in their decision.

The observation led to many sharing their concerns for John, who apparently looked “haunted” as he wasn’t “allowed” to share his thoughts.

Pointing to Adele’s decision-making, one commented: “Afternoon Placers, bring it on. Adele seems like a woman who knows what/they want!”

A second viewer said: “He [John] has the haunted look of a chap who isn’t allowed to express an opinion.”

Another added: “It doesn’t look like him indoors is getting much of a look in.”

A third person claimed: “She’s very me, myself and I, isn’t she. Does John get no say whatsoever?”

‘Speaking for John as well’

And, even though Adele and John revealed they had talked over their final decision away from the cameras, viewers still argued otherwise.

One said: “Ben tried to get John’s opinion…. I suspect he dare not disagree with the one that wears the trousers!”

“Adele says she doesn’t know what John thinks. Likely it doesn’t matter anyway,” opined another.

A third person added: “She never even asked his opinion on the offer, then accepted it. If he’s got any sense, let her go there and stay home in the UK… if she will let him!”

A Place in the Sun is on Channel 4 weekdays at 3pm. A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next? is on Channel 4 weekdays at 6pm.

