22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has shared a glimpse into the aftermath of her very busy holiday in Florida. The large family have recently been documenting their latest trip away.

Sue and Noel took several of their children for a sun-soaked holiday at Disneyworld, Florida, where they all enjoyed a variety of activities and even got to meet some of their favourite characters!

Evidently, the fun didn’t stop there, from a proposal to a huge milestone and trying new food, it is no wonder Sue has been left exhausted.

22 Kids and Counting: Sue Radford left ‘wiped out’ by filming

In a family as big as the Radfords it isn’t surprising that matriarch Sue is often left exhausted. Especially with a TV show to film!

Sue has confirmed that series four of the show is continuing. She also shared that the flock are currently working on their “final push” to get the show wrapped!

The mum-of-22 took to social media to update her fans. She wrote to Instagram: “We are on the final push now to finish the series off.”

Consequently, Sue has been left feeling under the weather.

She continued: “Jet lag has totally wiped me out today all the kids have been brilliant and got back to normal, no problem.”

22 Kids and Counting is very popular with viewers and the family were left “inundated” with messages earlier this year when series four stopped airing on the TV.

At the time, Sue cleared up: “Don’t worry – we are still very busy filming more episodes that will be shown very soon.

“Also just wanted to say a massive thank you for all the continued support we will be back on your screens soon.”

The programme is described as follows: “Sue and Noel Radford, along with their twenty-two children, ten grandchildren, and a lively pack of seven dogs, invite viewers into their extraordinary lives filled with love, challenges, and heartwarming moments.”

22 Kids and Counting family on Florida holiday

The Radfords have just returned from some serious fun in the sun. Whilst on their jollies, Sue pointed out that their youngest daughter Heidie had hit a major milestone – being accepted into school!

But that wasn’t the only celebration the brood enjoyed. Sue and Noel’s daughter, Millie Radford, got engaged to her long-term boyfriend in an adorable moment on holiday.

Millie, who shares Chester Bleu and Elodie Jade with her new fiancé, could be seen covering her face in a sweet clip, whilst Harley popped the question.

Her husband to be penned alongside the clip: “She said yes. I love you my wife-to-be.”

Sue Radford swipes back at criticism over family holiday

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. The family were criticised by their followers for taking their children out of school for the magical trip.

One unimpressed viewer wrote to social media: “On holidays again 18 holidays in the last 20 months. You people must be rich or you just make your money off your kids and grandkids on YouTube.”

Another pointed out: “I’m amazed. It is not school hols, I bet penalties are expensive.”

A third said: “Used to like them but money seems easy to them now. Good on them but bit detached from rest of us now. Hope they have lovely holiday and they deserve it. Just maybe not worth following any more.”

In response, Sue replied: “Not detached at all just living the life we always dreamed of for our children.”

