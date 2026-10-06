Michael Douglas revealed he and Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘had our problems’ as he addresses temporary split

Michael Douglas has rejected the suggestion that he had to win back Catherine Zeta-Jones after their temporary separation.

The actor addressed the 2013 break in a Sunday Times interview promoting his memoir, One Helluva Ride. He described the decision as shared, rather than a split driven by either partner.

Michael answered: “What, I won her back? It was a mutual.”

Michael and Catherine split briefly in 2013 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michael Douglas reflects on Catherine Zeta-Jones separation

Michael and Catherine had been married for 13 years when they briefly separated in 2013. The Hollywood couple had met in 1998 before marrying two years later.

At the time, Catherine said the pair were taking space to assess and work on their marriage. Michael’s latest comments revisit that period without placing responsibility on either side.

He acknowledged the strain, saying: “You know, we had our problems but I love her dearly and, 25 years, you know.”

Michael added that marriage requires work and said the couple are now in good shape. In his memoir, he writes: “I never gave up hope that we would reconcile.”

Michael and Catherine have two children together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michael and Catherine faced a difficult period

Their separation came during an exceptionally challenging chapter for both stars. Michael had received a cancer diagnosis in 2010.

Catherine had publicly discussed depression and Bipolar II disorder. She sought treatment in 2011 and returned to a mental health facility in 2013.

Michael also discussed the separation during an interview in 2015. He explained that reconciliation was only possible when both people wanted to improve the relationship.

That earlier account matches his latest insistence that their decisions were mutual. It also challenges the suggestion that he alone repaired their marriage.

Catherine Zeta-Jones credits her acting career

In a separate Sunday Times interview in September, Catherine offered her own view on their long marriage. She credited continuing to work with helping their relationship endure.

Catherine said Michael backs her projects and can fly in to see her while she is working. She felt a stay-at-home arrangement would not have suited their marriage.

The pair share two adult children, Dylan and Carys. The family were pictured together in 2025.

Michael stepped back from acting in 2022 following a career spanning almost six decades. He has said only a special project would persuade him to return.

His most recent screen appearance was Apple TV+’s Franklin, in which he played Benjamin Franklin.

Catherine has continued acting, including Morticia Addams in Wednesday and her current role in the spy thriller Kill Jackie.

Read more: Will Arnett, 56, shares first public comments about relationship with girlfriend half his age

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know. We want to hear your thoughts.