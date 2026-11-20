The Traitors: New Blood will return to NBC in 2027 after securing a second season.

The renewal came ahead of the show’s two-part finale on Thursday, November 19.

NBC said the spin-off show attracted over 31 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, including 14 million new viewers, expanding the franchise’s reach by 85%.

That means another outing for the non-celebrity competition, where ordinary contestants try to outwit their rivals for a potentially life-changing prize.

Jack Burgess, president of Studio Lambert U.S., praised the launch strategy. He told Deadline: “The new show launched at the right time, and it’s a great show.”

Alan Cummings fronts The Traitors New Blood (YouTube/NBC)

How The Traitors: New Blood works

The all-civilian edition made its NBC debut on September 17, 2026, with 22 contestants.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the series is set at a castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Players work together on challenges to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000 (around £190,000).

Read more: New season of The Traitors US gets a 2027 start date as star-studded cast is revealed

But their loyalties are divided between the Faithful and the Traitors hidden among them.

The Faithful must identify and banish every Traitor to share the winnings.

If even one Traitor survives until the end, the remaining Traitors take the lot.

Ardross Castle acts as the Traitors Castle (Credit: BBC)

Shane Beatty wins The Traitors: New Blood

Shane Beatty ultimately won the first season, taking the entire $246,300 prize pot rather than sharing it with his fellow finalists.

He reached the final three alongside Wyatt Gillespie and Abbey Benjamin, who were both Faithful.

All three agreed to end the game, leaving Shane, the remaining Traitor, in possession of the cash.

Shane had started as a Faithful, only becoming a Traitor after Katie recruited him late in the competition.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Shane described the emotional cost of winning at his friends’ expense.

He said: “I never felt that guilty in my life.”

He explained that his plan to win people over with kindness had worked, but the guilt caught him off guard.

“Becoming a Traitor, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m gonna be the most evilest. I’m gonna be Darth Vader, I’m not gonna care about nobody. I’m gonna murder people, backstab people, and laugh in their face,” he said. “Nope. Total opposite. I was crying.”

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