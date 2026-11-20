Viewers of The Traitors: New Blood were left in tears over the “brutal” finale.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Winner Shane Beatty broke down in tears after having to tell the remaining Faithfuls Wyatt Gillespie and Abbey Benjamin that he was in fact a Traitor.

“I’m sorry, I’m so sorry,” he said through the tears. “I’m sorry, I’m so sorry.”

He explained: “I started this game as a Faithful and I was given an ultimatum. It was either I accept or I get murdered. After Joe was banished. This is just how it panned out.”

Naturally Wyatt and Abbey were gutted, with Abbey breaking down in tears herself.

What was perhaps surprising, and heartbreaking, was watching the contestants who lost out on the money recover their composure and comfort the winner.

The winner scooped the $246,300 prize pot (around £190,000) for himself but he admitted he was left feeling “guilty” when he had to break the news to the other contestants.

Shane Beatty wins The Traitors New Blood (Credit: YouTube/NBC/The Traitors)

The Traitors New Blood fans in tears over emotional finale

Social media was flooded with messages where viewers admitted to being left in tears having watched the emotional scenes from the comfort of their own homes.

One person wrote on X: “This was brutal to watch. Shane looks heartbroken for betraying them and they look devastated to be betrayed but that’s the game and he played the endgame perfectly. #thetraitors #thetraitorsnewblood.”

Someone else said: “Oh Shane bursting into tears due to guilt noooo my SHAYLAAAAAA.”

Another added: “Sweet Shane sobbing is breaking me. But I’m so happy for him..”

Plus someone else said: “I am sorry but I’m happy Shane won! I was sobbing right there with him. This season was already a drag as it was. Good on him!!!”

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Shane Beatty feels guilty over The Traitors New Blood win

After the game, Shane revealed the true burden of winning while the friends he made lost the money.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I never felt that guilty in my life.”

While he planned to win people over with kindness, he said the guilt he felt surprised him.

“Becoming a Traitor, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m gonna be the most evilest. I’m gonna be Darth Vader, I’m not gonna care about nobody. I’m gonna murder people, backstab people, and laugh in their face,” he said. “Nope. Total opposite. I was crying.”

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